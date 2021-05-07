Shooting

Croatia to host ISSF World Cup before Tokyo Olympics

The World Cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun has been scheduled to be staged from June 22 to July 3.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 07 May, 2021

Osjek is all set to host the European Championship from May 20.

The International Shooting Spot Federation (ISSF) has announced that Osjek, Croatia, would host the last World Cup before the Tokyo Olympics.

The World Cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun has been scheduled to be staged from June 22 to July 3.

Osjek is all set to host the European Championship from May 20.

The Indian shooting team had opted to train in Croatia to prepare for the Olympics, so that it could also get a chance to compete in the European championship.

Now, the Indian team will have the bonus of another World Cup, after two had been cancelled. Delhi was the only World Cup for rifle and pistol this season, while shotgun is all set to have its third World Cup in Lonato, Italy.