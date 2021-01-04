Sportoon

Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021?

The Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 meant matches across sports were played behind closed doors. However with limited crowds returning to international cricket and Premier League football, there is hope that spectators can finally throng stadiums this new year.

Satish Acharya
04 January, 2021 14:46 IST
