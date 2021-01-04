Sportoon Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? The Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 meant matches across sports were played behind closed doors. However with limited crowds returning to international cricket and Premier League football, there is hope that spectators can finally throng stadiums this new year. Satish Acharya 04 January, 2021 14:46 IST Satish Acharya 04 January, 2021 14:46 IST Latest Sportoons Will crowds return to stadiums in 2021? The inglorious 36 in Adelaide Concussion substitute: Chahal 'like-for-like' replacement for Jadeja? Lucky charm High Five! We shall overcome Big shoes to fill for Chennai Super Kings IPL's Mystery Ball View More Sportoons