Asian Team Squash Championship: Indian teams make winning start

The Indian (men and women) teams had a winning start to their campaign in the Asian team squash championships here on Tuesday. The men's team defeated Iraq and Philippines with identical 3-0 margins while the women's side blanked Philippines 3-0.The Indian men's team will play against Pakistan and Japan on Wednesday and the women's will lock horns with Malaysia.The results:Men: Pool A: India 3 bt Iraq 0 (Ramit Tandon bt Rasool Hashim Al-Sultani 11-9, 11-8, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Abdullah Hashim Al-Sultani 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; S. Velavan bt Hasanain Obeid Dakheel 11-4, 11-3, 11-4); India bt Philippines 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Robert Andrew Garcia 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt David William Pelino 11-1, 11-6, 11-6; S. Velavan bt Reymark Bergomia 11-5, 11-7, 11-2).Women: Pool B; India 3 bt Philippines 0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Jemyca Aribado 11-3, 11-8, 11-4; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Yvonne Alyssa Dalida 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Urwashi Joshi bt Lizette Reyes 11-2, 11-3, 11-2).