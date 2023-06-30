Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship

It was a red-letter day for India at the first Asian mixed doubles squash championship at Huangzhou (China) on Friday as the duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu defeated the Malaysian pair of Rachel Arnold and Ivan Yuen 11-10, 11-8 in the final.
Earlier, on Thursday, Dipika-Harinder put it across the top-seeded pair of Aira Azman and Shafiq Kamal of Malayasia.
More to Follow....
