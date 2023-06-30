MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu defeated Rachel Arnold and Ivan Yuen 11-10, 11-8 in the final to win the Asian mixed doubles squash championship.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 15:43 IST

K. Keerthivasan
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won the Asian mixed doubles squash championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won the Asian mixed doubles squash championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was a red-letter day for India at the first Asian mixed doubles squash championship at Huangzhou (China) on Friday as the duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu defeated the Malaysian pair of Rachel Arnold and Ivan Yuen 11-10, 11-8 in the final.

Earlier, on Thursday, Dipika-Harinder put it across the top-seeded pair of Aira Azman and Shafiq Kamal of Malayasia.

More to Follow....

