Dipika Pallikal to participate in World Championships from April 5

Dipika Pallikal will be participating in an international tournament after a gap of more than three years. The former World No. 10 will be seen in action at the World Championships in Glasgow from April 5 to 9.

Dipika, who was blessed with twins in October 2021, will be pairing with Joshna Chinappa in Glasgow. The duo had bagged silver in the last appearance at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

"Dipika, Joshna (Chinappa) and Saurav (Ghosal) had training sessions over the last few months at ISTA in Chennai. Based on Dipika's past performances, we have included her in the World doubles. There will be a selection trials here on April 14 to pick the team for CWG & Asian Games in consultation with our new foreign coach Chris Walker," Cyrus Poncha, Secretary of Squash Racquets Federation of India, told Sportstar on Wednesday.

The team:

Men's doubles: Vikram Malhotra & Ramit Tandon; Women's doubles: Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal; Mixed doubles:Saurav Ghosal & Dipika; Vikram & Joshna. Foreign coach: Chris Walker.