Squash: Saurav Ghosal reaches J .P. Morgan Tournament of Champions semifinals

World No. 17 and seventh seed Saurav Ghosal of India reached his biggest PSA men's semifinal since 2019 after a magnificent performance saw him take out Egypt’s Youssef Ibrahim, seeded eighth, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in 72 minutes on Thursday in the J .P. Morgan Tournament of Champions squash championships at the Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall.



It was the pair’s first meeting on the PSA World Tour and 35-year-old Ghosal – who recently suffered with an abductor injury which saw him miss out on the Allam British Open – made the better start of the two. He had the superior line and length, meaning he was able to starve Ibrahim of the ball in the centre of the court, which is where the Egyptian is often at his deadliest.

Ghosal will take on second seeded Diego Elias of Peru in the semifinals.



“It means so much, this is my 11th time here and I hadn’t gotten this far,” said Ghosal. “I’ve been putting a lot of work in and it’s good to see it come to fruition. For it to come fruition at somewhere like Grand Central Terminal is brilliant, I’m super happy.”