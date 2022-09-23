My squash has gotten a lot better, says Sunayna Kuruvilla ahead of National Games

Sunayna Kuruvilla is in a good space going into the National Games. She won her 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) plate matches and the final, and now has finished the women's runner-up in the Chennai leg of the HCL-SRFI PSA Indian Tour at the ISA courts on Friday.

Though she claims to have gone all enjoying-the-process, she can't help but break down after her final loss, much in the same way she was upset after her CWG first-round loss.

"Though mentally it might not look like it, trust me, I've come leaps and bounds!" she says chuckling.

On both occasions, it may have been immediately overwhelming, but she had her "confidence-boosting" plate-run at the CWG, and retrospectively terrific campaign at the Chennai PSA event.

That her campaign was terrific may be attributed to her superb comeback win in the quarterfinal where she rallied from a game down, and smashing straight-games win in the semifinal versus higher-seeded Egyptian opponents Haya Ali and Salma Eltayeb.

"I actually discovered that my squash has gotten a lot better! I think I've been very skeptical about how I've been playing," she says about her takeaway from the event.

"Although she (Kenzy Ayman) was all over me today (the final on Friday), I could still understand that I've progressed so much, whether it is mentally or physically," she adds.

Though she mentioned the lack of preparation time before the National Games, she nevertheless realised she has had the ideal preparation. "We leave in four days. We don't really have time to do anything else, but I guess this tournament was great match-play for me to go into the National Games."

A competition she's most looking forward to and excited about is the Asian team championships scheduled to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 in Korea.