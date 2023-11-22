MagazineBuy Print

79th National Squash Championships: Top seed Tanvi Khanna beats Rathika and makes it to the finals

Tanvi was 3-6 down in the third game, but drew level and went on to close it out 11-8.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 22:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Tanvi Khanna beats Rathika and makes it to the finals of National Squash Championship
Tanvi Khanna beats Rathika and makes it to the finals of National Squash Championship | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Tanvi Khanna beats Rathika and makes it to the finals of National Squash Championship | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran/ The Hindu

Top seed Tanvi Khanna had a fairly straightforward straight games win, 11-1, 11-5, 11-8, over Rathika Suthanthira Seelan in the semifinal to enter the women’s final of the 79th National squash championships at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy (ISTA) here on Wednesday.

Tanvi was 3-6 down in the third game, but drew level and went on to close it out 11-8.

ALSO READ | Anahat Singh ‘looks like a shrimp, but moves like a lion’, says her coach Stephane Galifi

“Obviously, you’re always really concerned when you’re down. Even if you’re up in the match, in the game I was down. I was able to kind of reset focus on what I had to do and it showed. From 3-6, I reached 9-6.

“Lost one or two points after getting to nine (points), the momentum shifts happen. That’s how I won six points in a row. Just lost a little bit of focus. But mostly I’m very happy with my performance it was good also to get a bit of test in the third game, because it is good to kind of fight back. I need that for the match tomorrow,” she said after the match.

On facing Anahat Singh in the final, she said: “The last time we played it was two-all. So, it’s always, like, very tight. Let’s see.”

In a repeat of last edition’s men’s final, top seed Abhay Singh will face Velavan Senthilkumar on Thursday.

The results (semifinals):
Men: Abhay Singh (TN) bt Suraj Chand (Mah) 11-6, 11-2, 11-3; Velavan Senthilkumar (TN) bt Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (TN) 11-7, 11-7, 11-8.
Women: Tanvi Khanna (Del) bt Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (TN) 11-1, 11-5, 11-8; Anahat Singh (Del) bt Urwashi Joshi (Mah) 11-7, 11-3, 11-8.

