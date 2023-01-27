Star Life

Dhoni Entertainment’s first film ‘Let’s Get Married’ to star Nadiya Moidu, Harish Kalyan

Dhoni Entertainment on Friday announced that actress Nadiya and Harish Kalyan will be among the few starring in its first feature film, ‘Let’s Get Married’ .

Team Sportstar
27 January, 2023 15:16 IST
Nadiya Moidu will star in Dhoni Entertainment’s first film. (File Photo)

Nadiya Moidu will star in Dhoni Entertainment’s first film. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited (DEPL), a production house promoted by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi on Friday announced that actress Nadiya Moidu and Harish Kalyan will be among the few starring in its first feature film, ‘Let’s Get Married’ .

South Indian actress Ivana and comedian Yogi Babu will also be a part of the film.

Ramesh Thamilmani, the author of graphic novel Atharva - The Origin, which featured Dhoni as a superhero, will be directing the entertainment company’s upcoming Tamil venture.

Founded in 2019, DEPL began producing content in all mainstream languages. The company not only acquired the rights to a mythological sci-fi book The Hidden Hindu but also produced a documentary Roar of the Lion, a documentary drama based on the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) return to the 2018 edition of the league after serving a two-year ban.

In a press release, DEPL had said, the exceptional bond that Dhoni shares with the people of Tamil Nadu is unmatched. “Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment,” the release added. 

“The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer,” the release had quoted Ramesh as saying.

