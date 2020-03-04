PV Sindhu promotes Visa's contactless payments

P.V. Sindhu has featured in the new brand campaign 'Tap to pay with Visa, Tap for Life' with Visa, the global leader in payments technology.

Visa's brand ambassador Sindhu, through the campaign, is seen promoting contactless payments in India.

“The campaign is aimed at showcasing how a simple and intuitive habit of tapping to pay can help consumers do something purposeful, meaningful and culturally relevant in their everyday life,” said, Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing for India & South Asia, Visa.

Sindhu said, “I feel privileged to be a part of Visa’s new brand campaign which beautifully conveys human-centred feelings while at the same time shows that payments can be a lot simpler than we think.”