Statsman: Babar fastest to 19 ODI centuries, beats Amla and Kohli

Babar’s feat





102The number of innings taken by Pakistani Babar Azam to reach his 19th ODI century during his knock of 151 against Nepal in Multan on 30 August 2023. This number of innings is now the quickest by any ODI batter to reach this landmark. Babar bettered the previous record of 104 innings by South African Hashim Amla, who had held this since 28 January 2015 during his 133 against West Indies in Centurion. Interestingly, Both Babar and Amla were captaining their respective sides. It was Babar’s eighth ODI hundred as captain in his 30th innings. He bettered the previous record held by Virat Kohli, who reached his eighth century as captain in 32 innings.

Batters to reach 19th ODI century in fewest innings (and matches)

Inns M Batter For Achieved on 50s Runs Ave. S/R HS 102 104 Babar Azam Pak 30 Aug 2023 28 5353 59.48 89.40 158 104 107 Hashim Amla SAf 28 Jan 2015 27 5359 56.41 89.60 153* 124 131 Virat Kohli Ind 26 Feb 2014 30 5581 52.65 89.91 183 139 141 David Warner Aus 22 Nov 2022 27 6007 45.17 95.26 179 171 177 A. B. de Villiers SA+ 18 Jan 2015 43 7440 52.39 97.23 149

The batter’s ODI career record after the completion of 19th century is in the table above.

+ includes the five matches for Africa XI. Note: Babar Azam, at 28y-319d, is the third youngest to achieve this landmark after Virat Kohli (25y-113d) and Sachin Tendulkar (25y-187d).

2The number of occasions when Pakistani batters managed to make 150+ scores while captaining their ODI side. Babar is the only one to do so on both occasions for Pakistan. His recent 151 against Nepal in Multan was short of his record of 158 as captain against England in Birmingham on 13 July 2021.

Highest ODI scores as captain for Pakistan

Runs Pakistan captain Opp Venue Date M Inn Result 158 Babar Azam Eng Birmingham 13 Jul 2021 1 Lost 151 Babar Azam Nepal Multan 30 Aug 2023 1 Won 125* Shoaib Malik Ind Karachi 26 Jun 2008 1 Lost 125 Babar Azam Zim Rawalpindi 3 Nov 2020 2 Tie (Pak lost super over) 124 Shahid Afridi Ban Dambulla 21 Jun 2010 1 Won

Note: Nine Pakistanis have made centuries in ODIs while captaining their side. Babar has a maximum of eight and Azhar Ali has three.

Only two batters have made scores of 150+ in the Asia Cup — Virat Kohli, 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur on 18 March 2012, and Babar Azam, 151 (see above).





3The number of occasions a Sri Lankan bowler has claimed a four-wicket haul in ODIs before the age of 21 years. In the second match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on 31 August 2023, pacer Matheesha Pathirana, at 20y-256d, became the youngest Sri Lankan to claim a four-wicket haul in ODI cricket, while taking 4/32 against Bangladesh. In doing so, he also became the fifth youngest to achieve this in the Asia Cup tournament.

Youngest Sri Lankan to claim a four-wicket haul in an ODI match

Age Bowler (Figures) Opp Venue Date Result 20y-256d Matheesha Pathirana (4/32) Ban Pallekele 31 Aug 2023 Won 20y-280d Chaminda Vaas (4/20) Zim Harare 3 Nov 1994 Won 20y-364d Kaushik Amalean (4/46) Pak Colombo SSC 6 Apr 1986 Won 21y-17d Rumesh Ratnayake (4/37) Aus Melbourne 19 Jan 1985 Won 21y-37d Mahesh Theekshana (4/37) SAf Colombo RPS 7 Sep 2021 Won





4The number of occasions when India’s number five and six scored 80+ in the same innings in an ODI match. In the Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Pallekele on 2 September 2023, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) provided the latest such instance for India. Incidentally, this is the first time any batting pair has done this in an Asia Cup match, and overall, it is the 14th such instance in ODI cricket.

India’s number five and six registering 80+ scores in same ODI match

Batter #5 Batter #6 Opponent Venue Date Result Mohd. Azharuddin (111*) Ajay Jadeja (119) Sri Lanka Colombo RPS 17 Aug 1997 Lost Yuvraj Singh (110) Mohd Kaif (83*) West Indies Colombo RPS 7 Aug 2005 Won Suresh Raina (110*) M. S. Dhoni (85*) Zimbabwe Auckland 14 Mar 2015 Won Ishan Kishan (83) Hardik Pandya (87) Pakistan Pallekele 2 Sep 2023 NR





2The number of occasions when a player led an ODI side against India before the age of 22. Nepal’s captain Rohit Paudel, at 21y-2d, became the second youngest player to lead a side in an ODI match against India, in Pallekele on 4 Sep 2023. Also, Paudel became the second youngest to lead a side in the Asia Cup tournament after Hong Kong’s Anshuman Rath in 2018.

Youngest to captain in an ODI match against India

Age Opponent captain For Venue Date Result (for opponent) 20y-317d Anshuman Rath Hong Kong Dubai 18 Sep 2018 Lost 21y-2d Rohit Paudel Nepal Pallekele 4 Sep 2023 Lost 22y-71d Graeme Smith South Africa Dhaka 13 Apr 2003 Lost 22y-107d Tatenda Taibu Zimbabwe Harare 29 Aug 2005 Lost 22y-289d Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Mirpur 7 Jan 2010 Lost

Youngest to captain in an Asia Cup ODI match

Age Opponent captain For Against Venue Date Result 20y-315d Anshuman Rath Hong Kong Pakistan Dubai 16 Sep 2018 Lost 20y-362d Rohit Paudel Nepal Pakistan Multan 30 Aug 2023 Lost 23y-84d Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh India Dambulla 16 Jun 2010 Lost 23y-196d Moin Khan Pakistan India Sharjah 7 Apr 1995 Won 23y-353d Mohd Ashraful Bangladesh UAE Lahore 24 Jun 2008 Won





3The number of occasions when an ODI side won by a margin of 10 wickets despite scoring fewer runs than the losing side. India’s victory against Nepal in Pallekele on 4 September provided the latest such instance in ODI cricket history. Such results occur after the targets and overs are adjusted via the DLS method because of interruptions, such as rain.

Sides winning an ODI match without losing any wicket in the second innings despite scoring fewer runs than the side batting first

Result Team1 Team2 Venue Date India won by 10 wickets WI 121 Ind 116/0 Port of Spain 27 Apr 1997 England won by 10 wickets SL 174 Eng 171/0 Nottingham 6 Jul 2011 India won by 10 wickets Nep 230 Ind 147/0 Pallekele 4 Sep 2023





Also, there are two other instances in ODI cricket where the side batting second won by runs and not by wickets despite not losing any. In both these games, the targets had to be readjusted.

Result Team1 Team2 Venue Date West Indies won by 28 runs Ind 176 WI 108/0 Srinagar 13 Oct 1983 India won by 84 runs NZ 270/5 Ind 201/0 Hamilton 11 Mar 2009





3The number of occasions when a batter managed to make a fifty-plus score at a batting strike rate of 200-plus in an Asia Cup match. Mohd. Nabi’s 65 in 32 balls against Sri Lanka in Lahore was the third quickest by a batter in the Asia Cup (ODI). It was also the fastest by an Afghan batter in ODI cricket.

Fastest individual knocks in the Asia Cup (ODI)

S/R Batter (runs/balls) For Against Venue Date Result 236.00 Shahid Afridi (59 in 25) Pakistan Bangladesh Mirpur 4 Mar 2014 Won 206.66 Shahid Afridi+ (124 in 60) Pakistan Bangladesh Dambulla 21 Jun 2010 Won 203.12 Mohd Nabi (65 in 32) Afghanistan Sri Lanka Lahore 5 Sep 2023 Lost 180.64 Moin Khan+ (56* in 31) Pakistan Sri Lanka Dhaka 7 Jun 2000 Won 178.12 Rashid Khan (57* in 32) Afghanistan Bangladesh Abu Dhabi 20 Sep 2018 Won

+ was captain





Fastest individual knocks by an Afghan batter in ODIs

S/R Batter (runs/balls) Against Venue Date Result 203.12 Mohd Nabi (65 in 32) Sri Lanka Lahore 5 Sep 2023 Lost 183.33 Rashid Khan (55 in 30) Ireland Abu Dhabi 21 Jan 2021 Won 181.81 Najibullah Zadran (60* in 33) Ireland Belfast 21 May 2019 Won 178.57 Shafiqullah (50* in 28) Ireland G Noida 19 Mar 2017 Lost 178.12 Rashid Khan (57* in 32) Bangladesh Abu Dhabi 20 Sep 2018 Won

Note:Nabi’s 24-ball fifty during his above knock is also the quickest by an Afghan batter in ODIs and the second-quickest in the Asia Cup (ODI) after the 18-ball fifty by Shahid Afridi against Bangladesh in 2014.





31The number of innings taken by Pakistani Babar Azam to reach 2000 ODI runs as captain during his short innings of 17 against Bangladesh in Lahore on 6 September 2023. He thus became the 35th player to aggregate 2000 or more runs while captaining an ODI side. However, he is the quickest to reach this landmark, in fewest innings as captain. He bettered the previous record of 36 innings held by Virat Kohli since September 2017.

Quickest to aggregate 2000 runs as ODI captain in fewest innings (and matches)

Inns M Batter For Achieved on Runs Ave. 100/50 HS 31 32 Babar Azam Pak 6 Sep 2023 2011 69.34 8/13 158 36 39 Virat Kohli Ind 28 Sep 2017 2008 74.37 8/10 139* 41 43 AB de Villiers SA+ 12 Jul 2014 2020 63.13 6/11 128 44 45 Kane Williamson NZ 6 Jan 2018 2078 49.48 4/15 123 46 46 Aaron Finch Aus 16 Jun 2022 2012 45.73 6/12 153*

The batter’s ODI career record after the completion of 2000 runs as captain is in the table above.

+ includes the five matches for Africa XI

All records are correct and updated until 8 Sep 2023