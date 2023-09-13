Statsman: Babar fastest to 19 ODI centuries, beats Amla and Kohli

Babar’s feat
102The number of innings taken by Pakistani Babar Azam to reach his 19th ODI century during his knock of 151 against Nepal in Multan on 30 August 2023. This number of innings is now the quickest by any ODI batter to reach this landmark. Babar bettered the previous record of 104 innings by South African Hashim Amla, who had held this since 28 January 2015 during his 133 against West Indies in Centurion. Interestingly, Both Babar and Amla were captaining their respective sides. It was Babar’s eighth ODI hundred as captain in his 30th innings. He bettered the previous record held by Virat Kohli, who reached his eighth century as captain in 32 innings.
Batters to reach 19th ODI century in fewest innings (and matches)
Inns
M
Batter
For
Achieved on
50s
Runs
Ave.
S/R
HS
102
104
Babar Azam
Pak
30 Aug 2023
28
5353
59.48
89.40
158
104
107
Hashim Amla
SAf
28 Jan 2015
27
5359
56.41
89.60
153*
124
131
Virat Kohli
Ind
26 Feb 2014
30
5581
52.65
89.91
183
139
141
David Warner
Aus
22 Nov 2022
27
6007
45.17
95.26
179
171
177
A. B. de Villiers
SA+
18 Jan 2015
43
7440
52.39
97.23
149
The batter’s ODI career record after the completion of 19th century is in the table above.
+ includes the five matches for Africa XI. Note: Babar Azam, at 28y-319d, is the third youngest to achieve this landmark after Virat Kohli (25y-113d) and Sachin Tendulkar (25y-187d).
2The number of occasions when Pakistani batters managed to make 150+ scores while captaining their ODI side. Babar is the only one to do so on both occasions for Pakistan. His recent 151 against Nepal in Multan was short of his record of 158 as captain against England in Birmingham on 13 July 2021.
Highest ODI scores as captain for Pakistan
Runs
Pakistan captain
Opp
Venue
Date
M Inn
Result
158
Babar Azam
Eng
Birmingham
13 Jul 2021
1
Lost
151
Babar Azam
Nepal
Multan
30 Aug 2023
1
Won
125*
Shoaib Malik
Ind
Karachi
26 Jun 2008
1
Lost
125
Babar Azam
Zim
Rawalpindi
3 Nov 2020
2
Tie (Pak lost super over)
124
Shahid Afridi
Ban
Dambulla
21 Jun 2010
1
Won
Note: Nine Pakistanis have made centuries in ODIs while captaining their side. Babar has a maximum of eight and Azhar Ali has three.
Only two batters have made scores of 150+ in the Asia Cup — Virat Kohli, 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur on 18 March 2012, and Babar Azam, 151 (see above).
3The number of occasions a Sri Lankan bowler has claimed a four-wicket haul in ODIs before the age of 21 years. In the second match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on 31 August 2023, pacer Matheesha Pathirana, at 20y-256d, became the youngest Sri Lankan to claim a four-wicket haul in ODI cricket, while taking 4/32 against Bangladesh. In doing so, he also became the fifth youngest to achieve this in the Asia Cup tournament.
Youngest Sri Lankan to claim a four-wicket haul in an ODI match
Age
Bowler (Figures)
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
20y-256d
Matheesha Pathirana (4/32)
Ban
Pallekele
31 Aug 2023
Won
20y-280d
Chaminda Vaas (4/20)
Zim
Harare
3 Nov 1994
Won
20y-364d
Kaushik Amalean (4/46)
Pak
Colombo SSC
6 Apr 1986
Won
21y-17d
Rumesh Ratnayake (4/37)
Aus
Melbourne
19 Jan 1985
Won
21y-37d
Mahesh Theekshana (4/37)
SAf
Colombo RPS
7 Sep 2021
Won
4The number of occasions when India’s number five and six scored 80+ in the same innings in an ODI match. In the Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Pallekele on 2 September 2023, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) provided the latest such instance for India. Incidentally, this is the first time any batting pair has done this in an Asia Cup match, and overall, it is the 14th such instance in ODI cricket.
India’s number five and six registering 80+ scores in same ODI match
Batter #5
Batter #6
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result
Mohd. Azharuddin (111*)
Ajay Jadeja (119)
Sri Lanka
Colombo RPS
17 Aug 1997
Lost
Yuvraj Singh (110)
Mohd Kaif (83*)
West Indies
Colombo RPS
7 Aug 2005
Won
Suresh Raina (110*)
M. S. Dhoni (85*)
Zimbabwe
Auckland
14 Mar 2015
Won
Ishan Kishan (83)
Hardik Pandya (87)
Pakistan
Pallekele
2 Sep 2023
NR
2The number of occasions when a player led an ODI side against India before the age of 22. Nepal’s captain Rohit Paudel, at 21y-2d, became the second youngest player to lead a side in an ODI match against India, in Pallekele on 4 Sep 2023. Also, Paudel became the second youngest to lead a side in the Asia Cup tournament after Hong Kong’s Anshuman Rath in 2018.
Youngest to captain in an ODI match against India
Age
Opponent captain
For
Venue
Date
Result (for opponent)
20y-317d
Anshuman Rath
Hong Kong
Dubai
18 Sep 2018
Lost
21y-2d
Rohit Paudel
Nepal
Pallekele
4 Sep 2023
Lost
22y-71d
Graeme Smith
South Africa
Dhaka
13 Apr 2003
Lost
22y-107d
Tatenda Taibu
Zimbabwe
Harare
29 Aug 2005
Lost
22y-289d
Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh
Mirpur
7 Jan 2010
Lost
Youngest to captain in an Asia Cup ODI match
Age
Opponent captain
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
20y-315d
Anshuman Rath
Hong Kong
Pakistan
Dubai
16 Sep 2018
Lost
20y-362d
Rohit Paudel
Nepal
Pakistan
Multan
30 Aug 2023
Lost
23y-84d
Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh
India
Dambulla
16 Jun 2010
Lost
23y-196d
Moin Khan
Pakistan
India
Sharjah
7 Apr 1995
Won
23y-353d
Mohd Ashraful
Bangladesh
UAE
Lahore
24 Jun 2008
Won
3The number of occasions when an ODI side won by a margin of 10 wickets despite scoring fewer runs than the losing side. India’s victory against Nepal in Pallekele on 4 September provided the latest such instance in ODI cricket history. Such results occur after the targets and overs are adjusted via the DLS method because of interruptions, such as rain.
Sides winning an ODI match without losing any wicket in the second innings despite scoring fewer runs than the side batting first
Result
Team1
Team2
Venue
Date
India won by 10 wickets
WI 121
Ind 116/0
Port of Spain
27 Apr 1997
England won by 10 wickets
SL 174
Eng 171/0
Nottingham
6 Jul 2011
India won by 10 wickets
Nep 230
Ind 147/0
Pallekele
4 Sep 2023
Also, there are two other instances in ODI cricket where the side batting second won by runs and not by wickets despite not losing any. In both these games, the targets had to be readjusted.
Result
Team1
Team2
Venue
Date
West Indies won by 28 runs
Ind 176
WI 108/0
Srinagar
13 Oct 1983
India won by 84 runs
NZ 270/5
Ind 201/0
Hamilton
11 Mar 2009
3The number of occasions when a batter managed to make a fifty-plus score at a batting strike rate of 200-plus in an Asia Cup match. Mohd. Nabi’s 65 in 32 balls against Sri Lanka in Lahore was the third quickest by a batter in the Asia Cup (ODI). It was also the fastest by an Afghan batter in ODI cricket.
Fastest individual knocks in the Asia Cup (ODI)
S/R
Batter
(runs/balls)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
236.00
Shahid Afridi
(59 in 25)
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Mirpur
4 Mar 2014
Won
206.66
Shahid Afridi+
(124 in 60)
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Dambulla
21 Jun 2010
Won
203.12
Mohd Nabi
(65 in 32)
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
Lahore
5 Sep 2023
Lost
180.64
Moin Khan+
(56* in 31)
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Dhaka
7 Jun 2000
Won
178.12
Rashid Khan
(57* in 32)
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Abu Dhabi
20 Sep 2018
Won
+ was captain
Fastest individual knocks by an Afghan batter in ODIs
S/R
Batter
(runs/balls)
Against
Venue
Date
Result
203.12
Mohd Nabi
(65 in 32)
Sri Lanka
Lahore
5 Sep 2023
Lost
183.33
Rashid Khan
(55 in 30)
Ireland
Abu Dhabi
21 Jan 2021
Won
181.81
Najibullah Zadran
(60* in 33)
Ireland
Belfast
21 May 2019
Won
178.57
Shafiqullah
(50* in 28)
Ireland
G Noida
19 Mar 2017
Lost
178.12
Rashid Khan
(57* in 32)
Bangladesh
Abu Dhabi
20 Sep 2018
Won
Note:Nabi’s 24-ball fifty during his above knock is also the quickest by an Afghan batter in ODIs and the second-quickest in the Asia Cup (ODI) after the 18-ball fifty by Shahid Afridi against Bangladesh in 2014.
31The number of innings taken by Pakistani Babar Azam to reach 2000 ODI runs as captain during his short innings of 17 against Bangladesh in Lahore on 6 September 2023. He thus became the 35th player to aggregate 2000 or more runs while captaining an ODI side. However, he is the quickest to reach this landmark, in fewest innings as captain. He bettered the previous record of 36 innings held by Virat Kohli since September 2017.
Quickest to aggregate 2000 runs as ODI captain in fewest innings (and matches)
Inns
M
Batter
For
Achieved on
Runs
Ave.
100/50
HS
31
32
Babar Azam
Pak
6 Sep 2023
2011
69.34
8/13
158
36
39
Virat Kohli
Ind
28 Sep 2017
2008
74.37
8/10
139*
41
43
AB de Villiers
SA+
12 Jul 2014
2020
63.13
6/11
128
44
45
Kane Williamson
NZ
6 Jan 2018
2078
49.48
4/15
123
46
46
Aaron Finch
Aus
16 Jun 2022
2012
45.73
6/12
153*
The batter’s ODI career record after the completion of 2000 runs as captain is in the table above.
+ includes the five matches for Africa XI
All records are correct and updated until 8 Sep 2023
