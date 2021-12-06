Statsman

IND v NZ in numbers: From Shreyas Iyer's debut distinction to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian to score a century and a fifty on debut in the same Test match. More numbers and statistics from India's series win against New Zealand at home.

Mohandas Menon
06 December, 2021 20:57 IST

Ajaz Patel and Shreyas Iyer find their names in the history books thanks to brilliant peformances in the two-match Test series between India and England.   -  Sportzpics for BCCI

Mohandas Menon
06 December, 2021 20:57 IST

14 The number of occasions when a debutant managed to make a century and a fifty in the same Test match. Shreyas Iyer became the first to achieve this for India, although K. S. Ranjitsinhji, an Indian, did so for England way back in 1896. It should be noted that two players excluded from the list below are West Indian Lawrence Rowe (214 & 100*) and Pakistani Yasir Hameed (170 & 105) who managed to make centuries in each innings of their debut Test match in Feb 1972 and Aug 2003 respectively.

A century and a fifty in the same Test match on debut

1st inns

2nd inns

Batter

For

Opp

Venue

Month, Year

Result

62

154*

K. S. Ranjitsinhji

Eng

Aus

Manchester

July 1896

Lost

119

54

George Gunn

Eng

Aus

Sydney

Dec 1907

Lost

70

104

Herbie Collins

Aus

Eng

Sydney

Dec 1920

Won

93

106

Paul Gibb

Eng

SA

Johannesburg

Dec 1938

Drawn

107

56

Rodney Redmond

NZ

Pak

Auckland

Feb 1973

Drawn

93

107

Gordon Greenidge

WI

Ind

Bangalore

Nov 1974

Won

128*

50*

Azhar Mahmood

Pak

SA

Rawalpindi

Oct 1997

Drawn

104

54

Lou Vincent

NZ

Aus

Perth

Dec 2001

Drawn

107

69*

Scott Styris

NZ

WI

St. George’s

Jun 2002

Drawn

112

83

Andrew Strauss

Eng

NZ

Lord’s

May 2004

Won

60

104*

Alastair Cook

Eng

Ind

Nagpur

Mar 2006

Drawn

129

75

Umar Akmal

Pak

NZ

Dunedin

Nov 2009

Lost

78

110*

Faf du Plessis

SA

Aus

Adelaide

Nov 2012

Drawn

105

65

Shreyas Iyer

Ind

NZ

Kanpur

Nov 2021

Drawn


Note: It was Redmond's only Test match!

3 The number of occasions the opponents have managed a draw against India after losing nine wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match. The Kanpur Test provided the latest such instance when the Kiwi last pair held on to save the game for the side.

Last pair saving a Test match against India

Total

Overs

Target

Opponent (Last pair)

Venue

Date

197/9

105.1

335

West Indies (Sew Shivnarine & Sylvester Clarke)

Calcutta

Jan 3, 1979

298/9

95.0

392

West Indies (Fidel Edwards & Corey Collymore)

St John’s

Jun 6, 2006

165/9

98.0

284

New Zealand (Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel)

Kanpur

Nov 29, 2021


Notes:

** In Calcutta, the last West Indian pair put on 0 runs in 15 balls. (Bad light stopped play early with 11 balls remaining).

** In St. John’s, the last West Indian pair put on 1 run in 19 balls.

** In Kanpur, the last Kiwi pair put on 10 in 52 balls.

3 The number of occasions Test bowlers have claimed all 10 wickets in an innings. New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became the latest entrant to this exclusive club when he claimed 10/119 in the Mumbai Test match. Incidentally, Mumbai is Patel’s place of birth and while doing so, he achieved the following landmarks.

Bowlers with 10-wicket hauls in a Test innings

Bowling figuresBowlerForOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult
51.2-23-53-10Jim LakerEngAusManchesterJuly 19563Won
26.3-9-74-10Anil KumbleIndPakDelhiFeb 19994Won
47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelNZIndMumbai WSDec 20211Lost


Best bowling in a Test innings against India

Bowling figuresBowlerForVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult
47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelNZMumbai WSDec 20211Lost
49.4-16-95-9Jack NoreigaWIPort of SpainMar 19712Lost
8.4-2-31-8Fred TruemanEngManchesterJul 19522Won


Best bowling figures in a Test innings for New Zealand

Bowling figuresBowlerOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult
47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelIndMumbai WSDec 20211Lost
23.4-4-52-9Richard HadleeAusBrisbaneNov 19851Won
8.3-0-23-7Richard HadleeIndWellingtonFeb 19763Won


Best bowling figures in a Test innings for New Zealand spinners

Bowling figuresBowlerOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult
47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelIndMumbai WSDec 20211Lost
37-13-87-7Stephen BoockPakHyderabad, PakNov 19842Lost
35-11-87-7Daniel VettoriAusAucklandMar 20003Lost


Best bowling figures in a Test innings by any left-arm bowler

Bowling figuresBowlerForOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult
47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelNZIndMumbai WSDec 20211Lost
33.1-3-127-9Rangana HerathSLPakColombo SSCAug 20142Won
41.1-10-129-9Keshav MaharajSAfSLColombo SSCJul 20181Lost


7 The number of bowlers to claim all 10 wickets in a first-class innings on Indian soil. Ajaz Patel is the latest entrant after his 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the Mumbai Test match.

Ten-wicket club on Indian soil

BowlingOversBowlerForOppVenueSeasonResult
10/9035.4Frank Tarrant

Cooch-

Behar#

Lord

Willingdon XI

PuneAug 1918Drawn
10/7824.2Shubash GupteBombay

Pakistan

Services+

Mumbai

BS

Dec 1954WON
10/2019.0P. ChatterjeeBengalAssamJorhatJan 1957WON
10/7822.0

Pradeep

Sunderam

RajasthanVidarbhaJodhpurNov 1985WON
10/7426.3Anil KumbleIndiaPakistanDelhiFeb 1999WON
10/4619.0

Debasis

Mohanty

East ZoneSouth ZoneAgartalaJan 2001WON
10/11947.5Ajaz Patel

New

Zealand

India

Mumbai

WS

Dec 2021LOST


# Maharaja of Cooch-Behar XI

+ Pakistan Combined Services & Bahawalpur XI

62 New Zealand's total in the first innings in Mumbai is now the lowest by any side against India in Test cricket. Interestingly, seven of the instances listed below have come after 2000.

Lowest totals against India

TotalOversTeamVenueMonth, YearInns
6228.1New ZealandMumbaiDec 20212
7933.1South AfricaNagpurNov 20152
8130.4EnglandAhmedabadFeb 20213
8251.5Sri LankaChandigarhNov 19902
8348.4AustraliaMelbourneFeb 19814
8425.1South AfricaJohannesburgDec 20062
9146.3BangladeshDhakaNov 20003
9330.5AustraliaMumbaiNov 20044
9438.2New ZealandHamiltonDec 20022


Note: India won all the above Test matches, but lost the Hamilton Test in 2002.

14 The number of wickets claimed by Ajaz Patel in the Mumbai Test match. This is now the most taken by any opponent bowler against India. His match figures of 14/225 better the previous best of 13/106 by England's Ian Botham who also achieved the match haul at the Wankhede Stadium.

Most wickets in a Test match against India

WktsRunsBowlerForVenueDateResult
14225Ajaz PatelNZMumbai WSDec 2021Lost
13106Ian BothamEngMumbai WSFeb 1980Won
1270Stephen O'KeefeAusPuneFeb 2017Won
1294Fazal MahmoodPakLucknow UnivOct 1952Won
12121Andy RobertsWIMadrasJan 1975Lost
12124Alan DavidsonAusKanpurDec 1959Lost
12126Bruce ReidAusMelbourneDec 1991Won
12139Allan DonaldSAFPort ElizabethDec 1992Won
12166Geoff DymockAusKanpurOct 1979Lost
12286Nathan LyonAusAdelaideDec 2014Won
12358Jason Krejza +AusNagpurNov 2008Lost


+ on Test debut

10 The number of occasions New Zealand went without losing a Test match. The Kanpur Test provided the best unbeaten sequence in its Test history. However, this sequence was broken when it lost the Mumbai Test match on Dec 6, 2021. This unbeaten run began with its win over India in the Wellington Test match on Feb 24, 2020. New Zealand's last Test defeat before Mumbai, came in January 2020 when Australia won the Sydney Test by 279 runs.

New Zealand's longest unbeaten run in Test cricket

MatchesFromToWonDrawn
10Feb 21, 202029 Nov 202182
9Feb 21, 196415 Mar 196509
9Feb 10, 198926 Jun 199027
9Jun 21, 200223 Dec 200336
8Oct 9, 201311 Jun 201444
8Nov 30, 198524 Feb 198735


All records are updated and correct as of December 6, 2021

