IND v NZ in numbers: From Shreyas Iyer's debut distinction to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

14 The number of occasions when a debutant managed to make a century and a fifty in the same Test match. Shreyas Iyer became the first to achieve this for India, although K. S. Ranjitsinhji, an Indian, did so for England way back in 1896. It should be noted that two players excluded from the list below are West Indian Lawrence Rowe (214 & 100*) and Pakistani Yasir Hameed (170 & 105) who managed to make centuries in each innings of their debut Test match in Feb 1972 and Aug 2003 respectively.

A century and a fifty in the same Test match on debut

1st inns 2nd inns Batter For Opp Venue Month, Year Result 62 154* K. S. Ranjitsinhji Eng Aus Manchester July 1896 Lost 119 54 George Gunn Eng Aus Sydney Dec 1907 Lost 70 104 Herbie Collins Aus Eng Sydney Dec 1920 Won 93 106 Paul Gibb Eng SA Johannesburg Dec 1938 Drawn 107 56 Rodney Redmond NZ Pak Auckland Feb 1973 Drawn 93 107 Gordon Greenidge WI Ind Bangalore Nov 1974 Won 128* 50* Azhar Mahmood Pak SA Rawalpindi Oct 1997 Drawn 104 54 Lou Vincent NZ Aus Perth Dec 2001 Drawn 107 69* Scott Styris NZ WI St. George’s Jun 2002 Drawn 112 83 Andrew Strauss Eng NZ Lord’s May 2004 Won 60 104* Alastair Cook Eng Ind Nagpur Mar 2006 Drawn 129 75 Umar Akmal Pak NZ Dunedin Nov 2009 Lost 78 110* Faf du Plessis SA Aus Adelaide Nov 2012 Drawn 105 65 Shreyas Iyer Ind NZ Kanpur Nov 2021 Drawn



Note: It was Redmond's only Test match!

3 The number of occasions the opponents have managed a draw against India after losing nine wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match. The Kanpur Test provided the latest such instance when the Kiwi last pair held on to save the game for the side.



Last pair saving a Test match against India

Total Overs Target Opponent (Last pair) Venue Date 197/9 105.1 335 West Indies (Sew Shivnarine & Sylvester Clarke) Calcutta Jan 3, 1979 298/9 95.0 392 West Indies (Fidel Edwards & Corey Collymore) St John’s Jun 6, 2006 165/9 98.0 284 New Zealand (Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel) Kanpur Nov 29, 2021



Notes:

** In Calcutta, the last West Indian pair put on 0 runs in 15 balls. (Bad light stopped play early with 11 balls remaining).

** In St. John’s, the last West Indian pair put on 1 run in 19 balls.

** In Kanpur, the last Kiwi pair put on 10 in 52 balls.

3 The number of occasions Test bowlers have claimed all 10 wickets in an innings. New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became the latest entrant to this exclusive club when he claimed 10/119 in the Mumbai Test match. Incidentally, Mumbai is Patel’s place of birth and while doing so, he achieved the following landmarks.

Bowlers with 10-wicket hauls in a Test innings

Bowling figures Bowler For Opp Venue Month, Year M Inns Result 51.2-23-53-10 Jim Laker Eng Aus Manchester July 1956 3 Won 26.3-9-74-10 Anil Kumble Ind Pak Delhi Feb 1999 4 Won 47.5-12-119-10 Ajaz Patel NZ Ind Mumbai WS Dec 2021 1 Lost



Best bowling in a Test innings against India

Bowling figures Bowler For Venue Month, Year M Inns Result 47.5-12-119-10 Ajaz Patel NZ Mumbai WS Dec 2021 1 Lost 49.4-16-95-9 Jack Noreiga WI Port of Spain Mar 1971 2 Lost 8.4-2-31-8 Fred Trueman Eng Manchester Jul 1952 2 Won



Best bowling figures in a Test innings for New Zealand

Bowling figures Bowler Opp Venue Month, Year M Inns Result 47.5-12-119-10 Ajaz Patel Ind Mumbai WS Dec 2021 1 Lost 23.4-4-52-9 Richard Hadlee Aus Brisbane Nov 1985 1 Won 8.3-0-23-7 Richard Hadlee Ind Wellington Feb 1976 3 Won



Best bowling figures in a Test innings for New Zealand spinners

Bowling figures Bowler Opp Venue Month, Year M Inns Result 47.5-12-119-10 Ajaz Patel Ind Mumbai WS Dec 2021 1 Lost 37-13-87-7 Stephen Boock Pak Hyderabad, Pak Nov 1984 2 Lost 35-11-87-7 Daniel Vettori Aus Auckland Mar 2000 3 Lost



Best bowling figures in a Test innings by any left-arm bowler

Bowling figures Bowler For Opp Venue Month, Year M Inns Result 47.5-12-119-10 Ajaz Patel NZ Ind Mumbai WS Dec 2021 1 Lost 33.1-3-127-9 Rangana Herath SL Pak Colombo SSC Aug 2014 2 Won 41.1-10-129-9 Keshav Maharaj SAf SL Colombo SSC Jul 2018 1 Lost



7 The number of bowlers to claim all 10 wickets in a first-class innings on Indian soil. Ajaz Patel is the latest entrant after his 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the Mumbai Test match.

Ten-wicket club on Indian soil

Bowling Overs Bowler For Opp Venue Season Result 10/90 35.4 Frank Tarrant Cooch- Behar# Lord Willingdon XI Pune Aug 1918 Drawn 10/78 24.2 Shubash Gupte Bombay Pakistan Services+ Mumbai BS Dec 1954 WON 10/20 19.0 P. Chatterjee Bengal Assam Jorhat Jan 1957 WON 10/78 22.0 Pradeep Sunderam Rajasthan Vidarbha Jodhpur Nov 1985 WON 10/74 26.3 Anil Kumble India Pakistan Delhi Feb 1999 WON 10/46 19.0 Debasis Mohanty East Zone South Zone Agartala Jan 2001 WON 10/119 47.5 Ajaz Patel New Zealand India Mumbai WS Dec 2021 LOST



# Maharaja of Cooch-Behar XI

+ Pakistan Combined Services & Bahawalpur XI

62 New Zealand's total in the first innings in Mumbai is now the lowest by any side against India in Test cricket. Interestingly, seven of the instances listed below have come after 2000.

Lowest totals against India

Total Overs Team Venue Month, Year Inns 62 28.1 New Zealand Mumbai Dec 2021 2 79 33.1 South Africa Nagpur Nov 2015 2 81 30.4 England Ahmedabad Feb 2021 3 82 51.5 Sri Lanka Chandigarh Nov 1990 2 83 48.4 Australia Melbourne Feb 1981 4 84 25.1 South Africa Johannesburg Dec 2006 2 91 46.3 Bangladesh Dhaka Nov 2000 3 93 30.5 Australia Mumbai Nov 2004 4 94 38.2 New Zealand Hamilton Dec 2002 2



Note: India won all the above Test matches, but lost the Hamilton Test in 2002.

14 The number of wickets claimed by Ajaz Patel in the Mumbai Test match. This is now the most taken by any opponent bowler against India. His match figures of 14/225 better the previous best of 13/106 by England's Ian Botham who also achieved the match haul at the Wankhede Stadium.

Most wickets in a Test match against India

Wkts Runs Bowler For Venue Date Result 14 225 Ajaz Patel NZ Mumbai WS Dec 2021 Lost 13 106 Ian Botham Eng Mumbai WS Feb 1980 Won 12 70 Stephen O'Keefe Aus Pune Feb 2017 Won 12 94 Fazal Mahmood Pak Lucknow Univ Oct 1952 Won 12 121 Andy Roberts WI Madras Jan 1975 Lost 12 124 Alan Davidson Aus Kanpur Dec 1959 Lost 12 126 Bruce Reid Aus Melbourne Dec 1991 Won 12 139 Allan Donald SAF Port Elizabeth Dec 1992 Won 12 166 Geoff Dymock Aus Kanpur Oct 1979 Lost 12 286 Nathan Lyon Aus Adelaide Dec 2014 Won 12 358 Jason Krejza + Aus Nagpur Nov 2008 Lost



+ on Test debut

10 The number of occasions New Zealand went without losing a Test match. The Kanpur Test provided the best unbeaten sequence in its Test history. However, this sequence was broken when it lost the Mumbai Test match on Dec 6, 2021. This unbeaten run began with its win over India in the Wellington Test match on Feb 24, 2020. New Zealand's last Test defeat before Mumbai, came in January 2020 when Australia won the Sydney Test by 279 runs.

New Zealand's longest unbeaten run in Test cricket

Matches From To Won Drawn 10 Feb 21, 2020 29 Nov 2021 8 2 9 Feb 21, 1964 15 Mar 1965 0 9 9 Feb 10, 1989 26 Jun 1990 2 7 9 Jun 21, 2002 23 Dec 2003 3 6 8 Oct 9, 2013 11 Jun 2014 4 4 8 Nov 30, 1985 24 Feb 1987 3 5



All records are updated and correct as of December 6, 2021