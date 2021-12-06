Home Statsman IND v NZ in numbers: From Shreyas Iyer's debut distinction to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian to score a century and a fifty on debut in the same Test match. More numbers and statistics from India's series win against New Zealand at home. Mohandas Menon 06 December, 2021 20:57 IST Ajaz Patel and Shreyas Iyer find their names in the history books thanks to brilliant peformances in the two-match Test series between India and England. - Sportzpics for BCCI Mohandas Menon 06 December, 2021 20:57 IST 14 The number of occasions when a debutant managed to make a century and a fifty in the same Test match. Shreyas Iyer became the first to achieve this for India, although K. S. Ranjitsinhji, an Indian, did so for England way back in 1896. It should be noted that two players excluded from the list below are West Indian Lawrence Rowe (214 & 100*) and Pakistani Yasir Hameed (170 & 105) who managed to make centuries in each innings of their debut Test match in Feb 1972 and Aug 2003 respectively.A century and a fifty in the same Test match on debut1st inns2nd innsBatterForOppVenueMonth, YearResult62154*K. S. RanjitsinhjiEngAusManchesterJuly 1896Lost11954George GunnEngAusSydneyDec 1907Lost70104Herbie CollinsAusEngSydneyDec 1920Won93106Paul GibbEngSAJohannesburgDec 1938Drawn10756Rodney RedmondNZPakAucklandFeb 1973Drawn93107Gordon GreenidgeWIIndBangaloreNov 1974Won128*50*Azhar MahmoodPakSARawalpindiOct 1997Drawn10454Lou VincentNZAusPerthDec 2001Drawn10769*Scott StyrisNZWISt. George’sJun 2002Drawn11283Andrew StraussEngNZLord’sMay 2004Won60104*Alastair CookEngIndNagpurMar 2006Drawn12975Umar AkmalPakNZDunedinNov 2009Lost78110*Faf du PlessisSAAusAdelaideNov 2012Drawn10565Shreyas IyerIndNZKanpurNov 2021DrawnNote: It was Redmond's only Test match!3 The number of occasions the opponents have managed a draw against India after losing nine wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match. The Kanpur Test provided the latest such instance when the Kiwi last pair held on to save the game for the side.MORE FROM STATSMAN: Rizwan's spectacular feat Last pair saving a Test match against IndiaTotalOversTargetOpponent (Last pair)VenueDate197/9105.1335West Indies (Sew Shivnarine & Sylvester Clarke)CalcuttaJan 3, 1979298/995.0392West Indies (Fidel Edwards & Corey Collymore)St John’sJun 6, 2006165/998.0284New Zealand (Rachin Ravindra & Ajaz Patel)KanpurNov 29, 2021Notes:** In Calcutta, the last West Indian pair put on 0 runs in 15 balls. (Bad light stopped play early with 11 balls remaining).** In St. John’s, the last West Indian pair put on 1 run in 19 balls.** In Kanpur, the last Kiwi pair put on 10 in 52 balls.MORE FROM STATSMAN: Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker 3 The number of occasions Test bowlers have claimed all 10 wickets in an innings. New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became the latest entrant to this exclusive club when he claimed 10/119 in the Mumbai Test match. Incidentally, Mumbai is Patel’s place of birth and while doing so, he achieved the following landmarks.Bowlers with 10-wicket hauls in a Test inningsBowling figuresBowlerForOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult51.2-23-53-10Jim LakerEngAusManchesterJuly 19563Won26.3-9-74-10Anil KumbleIndPakDelhiFeb 19994Won47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelNZIndMumbai WSDec 20211LostBest bowling in a Test innings against IndiaBowling figuresBowlerForVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelNZMumbai WSDec 20211Lost49.4-16-95-9Jack NoreigaWIPort of SpainMar 19712Lost8.4-2-31-8Fred TruemanEngManchesterJul 19522WonBest bowling figures in a Test innings for New ZealandBowling figuresBowlerOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelIndMumbai WSDec 20211Lost23.4-4-52-9Richard HadleeAusBrisbaneNov 19851Won8.3-0-23-7Richard HadleeIndWellingtonFeb 19763WonBest bowling figures in a Test innings for New Zealand spinnersBowling figuresBowlerOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelIndMumbai WSDec 20211Lost37-13-87-7Stephen BoockPakHyderabad, PakNov 19842Lost35-11-87-7Daniel VettoriAusAucklandMar 20003LostMORE FROM STATSMAN: Captain forever: Dhoni's envious T20 record Best bowling figures in a Test innings by any left-arm bowlerBowling figuresBowlerForOppVenueMonth, YearM InnsResult47.5-12-119-10Ajaz PatelNZIndMumbai WSDec 20211Lost33.1-3-127-9Rangana HerathSLPakColombo SSCAug 20142Won41.1-10-129-9Keshav MaharajSAfSLColombo SSCJul 20181Lost7 The number of bowlers to claim all 10 wickets in a first-class innings on Indian soil. Ajaz Patel is the latest entrant after his 10-wicket haul in the first innings of the Mumbai Test match.Ten-wicket club on Indian soilBowlingOversBowlerForOppVenueSeasonResult10/9035.4Frank TarrantCooch-Behar#LordWillingdon XIPuneAug 1918Drawn10/7824.2Shubash GupteBombayPakistanServices+MumbaiBSDec 1954WON10/2019.0P. ChatterjeeBengalAssamJorhatJan 1957WON10/7822.0PradeepSunderamRajasthanVidarbhaJodhpurNov 1985WON10/7426.3Anil KumbleIndiaPakistanDelhiFeb 1999WON10/4619.0DebasisMohantyEast ZoneSouth ZoneAgartalaJan 2001WON10/11947.5Ajaz PatelNewZealandIndiaMumbaiWSDec 2021LOST# Maharaja of Cooch-Behar XI+ Pakistan Combined Services & Bahawalpur XI62 New Zealand's total in the first innings in Mumbai is now the lowest by any side against India in Test cricket. Interestingly, seven of the instances listed below have come after 2000.MORE FROM STATSMAN: Rohit Sharma crosses a personal landmark Lowest totals against IndiaTotalOversTeamVenueMonth, YearInns6228.1New ZealandMumbaiDec 202127933.1South AfricaNagpurNov 201528130.4EnglandAhmedabadFeb 202138251.5Sri LankaChandigarhNov 199028348.4AustraliaMelbourneFeb 198148425.1South AfricaJohannesburgDec 200629146.3BangladeshDhakaNov 200039330.5AustraliaMumbaiNov 200449438.2New ZealandHamiltonDec 20022Note: India won all the above Test matches, but lost the Hamilton Test in 2002.14 The number of wickets claimed by Ajaz Patel in the Mumbai Test match. This is now the most taken by any opponent bowler against India. His match figures of 14/225 better the previous best of 13/106 by England's Ian Botham who also achieved the match haul at the Wankhede Stadium.Most wickets in a Test match against IndiaWktsRunsBowlerForVenueDateResult14225Ajaz PatelNZMumbai WSDec 2021Lost13106Ian BothamEngMumbai WSFeb 1980Won1270Stephen O'KeefeAusPuneFeb 2017Won1294Fazal MahmoodPakLucknow UnivOct 1952Won12121Andy RobertsWIMadrasJan 1975Lost12124Alan DavidsonAusKanpurDec 1959Lost12126Bruce ReidAusMelbourneDec 1991Won12139Allan DonaldSAFPort ElizabethDec 1992Won12166Geoff DymockAusKanpurOct 1979Lost12286Nathan LyonAusAdelaideDec 2014Won12358Jason Krejza +AusNagpurNov 2008Lost+ on Test debut10 The number of occasions New Zealand went without losing a Test match. The Kanpur Test provided the best unbeaten sequence in its Test history. However, this sequence was broken when it lost the Mumbai Test match on Dec 6, 2021. This unbeaten run began with its win over India in the Wellington Test match on Feb 24, 2020. New Zealand's longest unbeaten run in Test cricketMatchesFromToWonDrawn10Feb 21, 202029 Nov 2021829Feb 21, 196415 Mar 1965099Feb 10, 198926 Jun 1990279Jun 21, 200223 Dec 2003368Oct 9, 201311 Jun 2014448Nov 30, 198524 Feb 198735All records are updated and correct as of December 6, 2021