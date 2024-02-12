MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swimming: Peaty happy to not be favourite for ‘three-peat’ at Paris

On the comeback trail after taking a mental health break last year, the British world record holder topped qualifying on Sunday for the 100m final in Doha.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 09:54 IST , Doha - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Adam Peaty of Britain swims in a men’s 100-meter breaststroke semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.
Adam Peaty of Britain swims in a men’s 100-meter breaststroke semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. | Photo Credit: HASSAN AMMAR/ AP
infoIcon

Adam Peaty of Britain swims in a men’s 100-meter breaststroke semi-final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. | Photo Credit: HASSAN AMMAR/ AP

Olympic champion Adam Peaty is uncertain whether he will be back to top form for his 100 metres breaststroke defence at Paris 2024 but is at peace with the prospect of not being favourite in an event he has dominated like no other.

On the comeback trail after taking a mental health break last year, the British world record holder topped qualifying on Sunday for the 100m final in Doha with a time of 58.60 seconds on his long-awaited return to the World Championships.

Peaty returned to the pool with modest results at a trio of World Cup events in October, and is building step by step on the road to Paris where he will bid for an unprecedented third successive gold in the event.

While Monday’s final in Doha will give him an idea of his standing, he said only time would tell whether his previous heights were attainable.

“Who knows? Unfortunately, success and especially sport is never a linear graph,” Peaty, whose world record of 56.88 has stood for over four years, told Reuters.

“With this sport you just never know what’s going to happen in an Olympic year. So I can’t just put myself out or put myself in. Because we don’t know until we start the Olympic Games.

“Will it ever be back to who I was? Maybe not.

“I’m at peace with that -- and that I’m not just an athlete, I’m a person that wants to do better in the sport but also to continually get better at growth.”

Peaty, who has been open about suffering depression and drinking problems, had a breakdown last year and missed last year’s world championships in Fukuoka while taking time out from competition.

ALSO READ: Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum has died in a car crash in Kenya, fellow athlete says

It was time well-spent, he said, allowing him to re-evaluate priorities and focus on life outside sport.

In Peaty’s absence, China’s Qin Haiyang completed an unprecedented sweep of the 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke titles at the world championships in Fukuoka last July to emerge as a major threat to Peaty’s hope of a “three-peat” at Paris.

Like many other top swimmers, Qin has opted to skip Doha, meaning he will relinquish his titles.

Peaty was well-beaten by Qin at the World Cup events in October but the Briton said he was in a “very different place” at the time and still believed he could return to the top.

“Going into the Olympic Games now -- again, (it’s) very, very different. I’m not going in there (as) favourite,” he said.

“I haven’t done anything the last few years -- which I’m pleased with.

“I’m finding a way back now. I’ve got the experience, I’ve got the knowledge and I’ve got the talent, I believe, to do it.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Adam Peaty /

Paris 2024 /

Olympic Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swimming: Peaty happy to not be favourite for ‘three-peat’ at Paris
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Karnataka aims early inroads as Tamil Nadu resumes final day fightback
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dakar is tougher than you can imagine, says Rally two winner Harith Noah
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to secure spot at Paris 2024 and eliminate archrival
    AP
  5. Dallas Open: Tommy Paul wins 2nd career ATP title with three-set win over Marcus Giron
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. Swimming: Peaty happy to not be favourite for ‘three-peat’ at Paris
    Reuters
  2. China’s Pan sets 100 metres freestyle world record at World Championships
    Reuters
  3. Swimming: Beijing to host 2029 World Championships
    Reuters
  4. Hafnaoui plays down 1500 metres world record hopes in Doha
    Reuters
  5. Summer McIntosh ends Katie Ledecky’s 13-year win streak in 800m freestyle
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swimming: Peaty happy to not be favourite for ‘three-peat’ at Paris
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Karnataka aims early inroads as Tamil Nadu resumes final day fightback
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dakar is tougher than you can imagine, says Rally two winner Harith Noah
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to secure spot at Paris 2024 and eliminate archrival
    AP
  5. Dallas Open: Tommy Paul wins 2nd career ATP title with three-set win over Marcus Giron
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment