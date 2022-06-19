FINA World Championships: Caeleb Dressel wins men's 50m butterfly

American Caeleb Dressel grabbed his 15th world championship gold medal and his second in two days as he won the 50m butterfly final in Budapest on Sunday.

Dressel, part of the winning 100m freestyle relay team on Saturday, beat Nicholas Santos by 0.21sec.



At 42, the Brazilian broke his own record as oldest World Championship medallist. Michael Andrew of the United States was third, one hundredth of a second behind the Brazilian.