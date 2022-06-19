Home Swimming FINA World Championships: Caeleb Dressel wins men's 50m butterfly Follow the updates, results, news from 2022 FINA World Championships on Sportstar. Team Sportstar Budapest 19 June, 2022 22:48 IST Caeleb Dressel won his second gold medal in two days at the FINA World Championships in Budapest. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Budapest 19 June, 2022 22:48 IST American Caeleb Dressel grabbed his 15th world championship gold medal and his second in two days as he won the 50m butterfly final in Budapest on Sunday.Dressel, part of the winning 100m freestyle relay team on Saturday, beat Nicholas Santos by 0.21sec.READ | FINA World Championships: Martinenghi wins 100m breaststroke, Huske takes 100m butterfly title At 42, the Brazilian broke his own record as oldest World Championship medallist. Michael Andrew of the United States was third, one hundredth of a second behind the Brazilian.READ MORE: FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's events; working to create open category Ledecky and Winnington off to winning starts at world championships Sajan Prakash to 'test waters' at FINA World Championships ahead of CWG 2022 Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :