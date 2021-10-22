National Aquatic Championships: Swadesh Mondal sets two more records

Bengal's Swadesh Mondal created two more National records on the penultimate day of the sub-junior and junior National Aquatic Championships at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre on Friday.

In the Group I boys' 400m medley race, Mondal fought off a stiff challenge from Shoan Ganguly to come home in

4:34.15s, just over half a second faster than Advait Page's previous National best from 2018. In the 200m breaststroke, he beat S. Danush’s record timing from 2017 to win the gold in 2:22.29s. The efforts took Mondal's tally to four golds, all of which have come in National record timings.

Elsewhere, Karnataka's Hashika Ramachandra continued her fine form, winning two more golds in Group II girls' category to take her total to four. She clinched the 100 butterfly race by rewriting Mayuri Lingaraj's record from 2016 (1:05.98), touching the pad in 1:05.51s. She won the 400m IM event in 5:27.86s.