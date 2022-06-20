Home Swimming FINA World Championships: Italy's Thomas Ceccon breaks world record to win 100m backstroke Thomas Ceccon of Italy won the gold in the 100m backstroke event at the FINA World Championships and broke the world record in the process with a time of 51.60. Team Sportstar Budapest 20 June, 2022 22:50 IST Thomas Ceccon of Italy won the gold in the 100m backstroke event at the FINA World Championships and broke the world record in the process with a time of 51.60. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Budapest 20 June, 2022 22:50 IST Thomas Ceccon of Italy won the gold in the 100m backstroke event at the FINA World Championships and broke the world record in the process with a time of 51.60s in Budapest on Sunday.Coincidently, Ryan Murphy, who won the silver in the race was the previous world record holder with a timing of 51.85s set at Rio Olympics in 2016. His compatriot Hunter Armstrong won the bronze.READ: Katie Ledecky wins 1,500m freestyle gold at FINA World Championships READ MORE: FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings FINA World Championship 2022: All you need to know, Indians participating, schedule, timings FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's events; working to create open category Ledecky and Winnington off to winning starts at world championships Sajan Prakash to 'test waters' at FINA World Championships ahead of CWG 2022 Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :