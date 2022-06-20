FINA World Championships: Italy's Thomas Ceccon breaks world record to win 100m backstroke

Thomas Ceccon of Italy won the gold in the 100m backstroke event at the FINA World Championships and broke the world record in the process with a time of 51.60s in Budapest on Sunday.

Coincidently, Ryan Murphy, who won the silver in the race was the previous world record holder with a timing of 51.85s set at Rio Olympics in 2016. His compatriot Hunter Armstrong won the bronze.



