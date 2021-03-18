Sathiyan beats Sharath Kamal in Doha, now one win away from Tokyo ticket

Tamil Nadu paddler G. Sathiyan beat compatriot Sharath Kamal 4-3 in the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament in Doha on Tuesday.

Sathiyan is now just a win away from earning the Tokyo Olympics spot.

The 28-year-old from Chennai did not have a good outing at the World Singles Qualification tournament that concluded at the same venue on Monday. Sathiyan, who had a first round bye, surrendered tamely to Italy’s Mihai Bobocica 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5.

