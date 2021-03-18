More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Sathiyan beats Sharath Kamal in Doha, now one win away from Tokyo ticket Tamil Nadu paddler G. Sathiyan beat Sharath Kamal 4-3 in the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament in Doha on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 18 March, 2021 15:00 IST Sathiyan said he is excited to take part in his first international singles match after a year. - SIVA SARAVANAN S Team Sportstar 18 March, 2021 15:00 IST Tamil Nadu paddler G. Sathiyan beat compatriot Sharath Kamal 4-3 in the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament in Doha on Tuesday. Sathiyan is now just a win away from earning the Tokyo Olympics spot. READ| Manika, Sutirtha, Sathiyan lose in Doha TT Olympic qualification event The 28-year-old from Chennai did not have a good outing at the World Singles Qualification tournament that concluded at the same venue on Monday. Sathiyan, who had a first round bye, surrendered tamely to Italy’s Mihai Bobocica 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5.More to follow... Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.