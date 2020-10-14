Tennis Videos Murray: Nadal's French Open record will never be broken "I think it's one of the best records in sport, maybe the best," says Murray, referring to Nadal's 13 French Open titles. Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 12:02 IST Team Sportstar 14 October, 2020 12:02 IST Murray: Nadal's French Open record will never be broken Nadal pride of Spain, says Luis Enrique Nadal wants to overtake Federer with most Grand Slam titles French Open Men's Singles Final: Nadal vs Djokovic - In numbers More Videos French Open Final Highlights: Swiatek storms past Kenin to clinch title Iga Swiatek proud to be first Polish Grand Slam winner Sofia Kenin: A lot of positives for me this year Djokovic not underestimating clay king Nadal Nadal: I have to be at my best to beat Djokovic French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis