Tennis Videos

Murray: Nadal's French Open record will never be broken

"I think it's one of the best records in sport, maybe the best," says Murray, referring to Nadal's 13 French Open titles.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 October, 2020 12:02 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 October, 2020 12:02 IST
Murray: Nadal's French Open record will never be broken
Nadal pride of Spain, says Luis Enrique
Nadal wants to overtake Federer with most Grand Slam titles
Nadal and Djokovic
French Open Men's Singles Final: Nadal vs Djokovic - In numbers
 More Videos
French Open Final Highlights: Swiatek storms past Kenin to clinch title
Iga Swiatek proud to be first Polish Grand Slam winner
Sofia Kenin: A lot of positives for me this year
Djokovic not underestimating clay king Nadal
Nadal: I have to be at my best to beat Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title
Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros
Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis