Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals

Roger Federer’s comeback to the ATP Tour after nearly 14 months out ends with a loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarterfinals.

Reuters
12 March, 2021 15:02 IST
12 March, 2021 15:02 IST

 

