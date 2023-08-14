MagazineBuy Print

Andy Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign

Murray takes his place alongside Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski for the Finals Group Stage as Britain attempt to qualify for November’s knockout stage.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 18:38 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Andy Murray is back in Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad.
Andy Murray is back in Great Britain's Davis Cup squad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andy Murray is back in Great Britain’s Davis Cup squad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Andy Murray is back in the Great Britain Davis Cup team for next month’s matches against Australia, France and Switzerland.

Former Wimbledon champion Murray was left out of Britain’s 3-1 qualifying round win against Colombia on clay in February.

British captain Leon Smith suggested the surface was not conducive for Murray, who had at the time played just three matches on clay since 2017.

But the former world number one was named in the squad on Monday for the September dates in Manchester.

Rybakina on Canadian Open scheduling mess: Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional

Murray takes his place alongside Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski for the Finals Group Stage as Britain attempt to qualify for November’s knockout stage.

Only two of the four nations will advance from Group B for the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, was integral to Britain ending a 79-year wait for glory in the team competition when they triumphed in 2015.

His most recent Grand Slam appearance ended in a second round exit at Wimbledon against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“It’s been a long time since we played in the north-west (of England) and I’m sure we are going to feel and hear a lot of energy from the fans,” Smith said.

“We have a great team with a lot of Davis Cup experience who will be ready to give it everything in a tough group with Australia, Switzerland and France.”

