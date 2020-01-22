Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2020: Osaka ousts Zheng en route to third round In warm but breezy conditions in Melbourne, third seed Naomi Osaka defeated Saisai Zheng 6-2 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday. Sacha Pisani at Melbourne Park 22 January, 2020 09:38 IST Osaka will next face either teenage sensation Coco Gauff or Sorana Cirstea at Melbourne Park. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani at Melbourne Park 22 January, 2020 09:38 IST Defending champion Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Saisai Zheng. In warm but breezy conditions in Melbourne, third seed Osaka defeated China's Zheng 6-2 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday.Japanese star Osaka will next face either teenage sensation Coco Gauff or Sorana Cirstea at Melbourne Park.Osaka made a strong start in front of a healthy Japanese contingent, breaking in the second game for a 2-0 lead, only to be broken back immediately after firing a forehand long.Zheng managed to get back on serve, however, consecutive double faults handed the break back to Osaka, whose power and precision helped wrap up the set in 34 minutes.READ | Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev will donate entire $2.83m prize to bushfire relief if he wins event Osaka fended off two break points in the opening game of the second set, but Zheng continued to have her chances on the two-time grand slam champion's serve.Zheng, who also saved a break point to hold for 1-1, finally broke at the fifth time of asking as she moved ahead 2-1.The disciplined approach from Zheng frustrated Osaka, who threw and kicked her racquet before claiming the break back instantly. The pair traded breaks as Osaka's unforced errors grew, until the latter composed herself to see out the match after one hour, 20 minutes. STATISTICAL BREAKDOWNNaomi Osaka [3] bt Saisai Zheng 6-2 6-4WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORSOsaka – 20/30Zheng – 7/20ACES/DOUBLE FAULTSOsaka – 0/2Zheng – 0/3BREAK POINTS WONOsaka – 6/12Zheng – 3/7FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGEOsaka – 59Zheng – 68PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVEOsaka – 63/50Zheng – 50/29TOTAL POINTSOsaka – 61Zheng – 46 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.