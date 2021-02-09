Australian Open: Tsitsipas thrashes Simon to storm into second round

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a tennis masterclass to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon during a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 thrashing to open his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday.

The 2019 Melbourne Park semifinalist barely broke sweat during the final match on Rod Laver Arena and did not face a break point against the 36-year-old Simon, who is ranked 66th in the world.

In his first meeting with the former world number six, Tsitsipas broke Simon's serve twice in the first two sets and a further three times to ease into the second round.

Australian Open: Ash Barty sails into second round in 44 minutes

"I don't know what to say. I obviously wasn't expecting it to come so easy," Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview. "I was surprised.

"It was a great match from my side. I think I played a spectacular match from the beginning to the end."

The Greek will next meet Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis, who breezed past Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-4 6-1 6-1.