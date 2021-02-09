Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Tsitsipas thrashes Simon to storm into second round Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a tennis masterclass to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon during a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 thrashing to open his Australian Open campaign. Reuters Melbourne 09 February, 2021 17:04 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Gilles Simon in his first round match at Australian Open. - AP Photo Reuters Melbourne 09 February, 2021 17:04 IST Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a tennis masterclass to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon during a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 thrashing to open his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday.The 2019 Melbourne Park semifinalist barely broke sweat during the final match on Rod Laver Arena and did not face a break point against the 36-year-old Simon, who is ranked 66th in the world.In his first meeting with the former world number six, Tsitsipas broke Simon's serve twice in the first two sets and a further three times to ease into the second round. Australian Open: Ash Barty sails into second round in 44 minutes "I don't know what to say. I obviously wasn't expecting it to come so easy," Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview. "I was surprised."It was a great match from my side. I think I played a spectacular match from the beginning to the end."The Greek will next meet Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis, who breezed past Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-4 6-1 6-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos