Bautista-Agut, Goffin ease into Open Sud semis

Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut was clinical in beating sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Open Sud de France semifinals on Friday.

SCORE CENTRE

Bautista Agut won 88 percent of the first-serve points and was ruthless on Humbert's serve, converting all four break points. He served out the match and on his first match point.

The Spaniard, who is chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019, meets unheralded Peter Gojowczyk for a place in Sunday’s final.

ALSO READ | Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

The German qualifier eased into the last four by beating Austrian Dennis Novak 6-4, 6-1. Gojowczyk was strong on serve, winning 88 percent of his first-serve points and saving the only two break points he faced.

Second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium converted three of his break points in beating seventh-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 6-4. Seeking a first ATP title since 2017 and fifth overall, Goffin next plays Egor Gerasimov.

The unseeded Belarusian hit 16 aces in defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.