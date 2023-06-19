Magazine

WTA Rankings: Boulter, Sherif reach new career-highs

WTA Rankings: Mayar Sherif, with her title-winning run at the WTA125 event in Valencia, jumped nine spots to 31st, the highest ranking achieved by an Egyptian tennis player, man or woman.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 20:18 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Britain’s Katie Boulter with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open on Sunday.
Britain's Katie Boulter with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Katie Boulter with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on June 19, 2023.

Katie Boulter reached a new career-high in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday with her maiden Tour-level title in Nottingham.

Boulter, who beat Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 in the all-British final on Sunday, moved up 49 spots to 77th. Burrage gained 23 spots to move to 108th.

READ - ATP Rankings: Tiafoe joins fellow American Fritz in Top 10 after Stuttgart title

Ekaterina Alexandrova, who successfully defender her title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, jumped four spots to 22nd while the runner-up - Veronika Kudermetova - moved up one place to 13th.

Mayar Sherif, with her title-winning run at the WTA125 event in Valencia, jumped nine spots to 31st, the highest ranking achieved by an Egyptian tennis player, man or woman.

Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8940 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8011 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5090 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 5025 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 4905 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3491 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 3251 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3117 points
(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3101 points
(BRA) Beatriz Haddad Maia - 2690 points
Indians
Doubles
Ankita Raina - 149
Prarthana Thombare - 176 (dropped seven spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 227 (moved up six places)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 206 (moved up three spots)
Karman Thandi - 234 (moved up 29 places)
Rutuja Bhosale - 326 (moved down 13 spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 387 (moved down seven spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 447 (slipped 11 spots)

