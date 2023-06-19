WTA Rankings: Boulter, Sherif reach new career-highs

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on June 19, 2023.
Katie Boulter reached a new career-high in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday with her maiden Tour-level title in Nottingham.
Boulter, who beat Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 in the all-British final on Sunday, moved up 49 spots to 77th. Burrage gained 23 spots to move to 108th.
READ - ATP Rankings: Tiafoe joins fellow American Fritz in Top 10 after Stuttgart title
Ekaterina Alexandrova, who successfully defender her title in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, jumped four spots to 22nd while the runner-up - Veronika Kudermetova - moved up one place to 13th.
Mayar Sherif, with her title-winning run at the WTA125 event in Valencia, jumped nine spots to 31st, the highest ranking achieved by an Egyptian tennis player, man or woman.
|Women's Top 10
|(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8940 points
|(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 8011 points
|(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5090 points
|(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 5025 points
|(USA) Jessica Pegula - 4905 points
|(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3491 points
|(USA) Coco Gauff - 3251 points
|(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3117 points
|(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3101 points
|(BRA) Beatriz Haddad Maia - 2690 points
