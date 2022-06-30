Chennai Open WTA 250 scheduled for September 12-18

The WTA 250 in Chennai is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 18, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) confirmed on Thursday.

READ | Rohan Bopanna: ‘Show tennis to grow tennis in the country’

The event, the WTA tournament to be held in India since 2008, will be played at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam in the city, tennis legend and TNTA president Vijay Amritraj announced in a press conference.

The TN government will be the lead sponsor for the $250,000 event, the first time a WTA 250 Tour event will be held in India. This is the first time a WTA 250 Tour event is returning to India since 2008.

MORE TO FOLLOW