COVID-19 scare hits Delhi ITF tournament

One asymptomatic case of coronavirus took the sting out of the competition in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

Former National champion Niki Poonacha got a walkover into the final, as Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic reported that he was COVID-19 positive.

The fact that the Czech was also in the doubles final with Zsombor Velcz of Hungary meant that top seeds Arjun Kadhe and Saketh Myneni took the winner’s trophy with a walkover.

It was the third doubles title of the season for the newly-crowned National champion Arjun Kadhe, while it was the second for Saketh, who had won the Lucknow event with Yuki Bhambri.

The 18-year-old Svrcina has been a phenomenal player so far. He had helped the Czech Republic win the Junior Davis Cup in 2017 and had reached a career-high World junior rank of No. 8 in 2018.

In the ongoing tournament, the Czech had won his singles in three sets against third seed Aidan Mchugh of Britain and was quite robust in the doubles on Friday.

There was only one match played in which fourth seed Oliver Crawford of the US tamed second seed Simon Carr of Ireland 6-4, 6-3.

The results: Semifinals: Oliver Crawford (USA) bt Simon Carr (Irl) 6-4, 6-3; Niki Poonacha w/o Dalibor Svrcina (Cze).

Doubles (final): Arjun Kadhe & Saketh Myneni w/o Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) & Zsombor Velcz (Hun).