Medvedev beats Djere in 3 sets to reach Halle quarterfinals, Jarry upsets Tsitsipas

Medvedev is coming off first-round losses at the French Open and last week at the Libema Open, his first grass event of the season.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 23:28 IST , HALLE - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return | Photo Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return | Photo Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP

Daniil Medvedev continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.

Medvedev could have wrapped up the second-round match in straight sets when he took a 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker but lost the next four points as Djere took control.

Medvedev is coming off first-round losses at the French Open and last week at the Libema Open, his first grass event of the season.

READ MORE: Federer hails ‘unbelievable’ Djokovic but ‘hard to say’ who’s greatest

The third-ranked Russian is preparing to return to Wimbledon next month for the first time since 2021 after the grass-court Grand Slam barred players from Russia and Belarus last year over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev next faces Roberto Bautista Agut in Halle after the eighth-seeded Spanish player beat American Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (2) in their second-round match.

Chilean player Nicolas Jarry upset the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7), 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev or Denis Shapovalov, who were playing later.

Also, home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6 (4) in their first-round match.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
