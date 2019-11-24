Davis Cup 2019 final LIVE: Spain vs Canada

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Davis Cup 2019 final between Spain and Canada.

4-3: Love hold? Love hold. Felix throws down some massive serves, upwards of 200km/h, to continue his impressive start to this Davis Cup final. There honestly isn't a lot to describe...it's just been a contest of thunderous serves and unforced errors.

3-3: Felix sends a forehand long and it is another love-hold for Agut. Felix is looking real sharp and is finding the angles, but hasn't quite found the lines with his groundstrokes just yet.

3-2: Canada is back in front as Felix serves a massive ace to take the fifth game 40-0. It's just been a game of hard-hitting serves so far, with Agut staging a love-hold to pocket the fourth game. Five games in, we've had no breakpoints so far.

2-1 to Canada: Felix was trailing 0-30 but makes a strong comeback to hold serve and take the lead.

First match of the day: Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) vs Felix Auger Aliassime (Canada).

- So after much pomp and fervour, we will finally have some tennis now! stay tuned.

- Canada won a thrilling tie against Russia to seal a place in the final for the first time, while Spain edged past host Great Britain in the semifinals.

Spain made it to the Davis Cup 2019 final in style after Rafael Nadal and Feliciano Lopez stomed past Great Britain. A gripping semifinal saw the singles split and the tie came down to drama in the doubles on Saturday.

The Spanish duo, in front of a partisan crowd in Madrid, survived a major test as Nadal and Lopez needed two tie-breaks to fend off Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

With Andy Murray roaring on the British team from courtside, his older brother and Skupski pushed Nadal and Lopez through two intense sets before falling just short, losing 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-8).

The British pair had set points to take it to a decider, but Spain, and Nadal in particular with one sublime overhead after a brilliant reach, produced their best when the pressure was at its greatest.

It was always likely Britain would need Kyle Edmund to win his singles rubber and he duly delivered with a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win against Lopez – a late stand-in for the injured Pablo Carreno Busta.

But Nadal coasted to a 6-4, 6-0 beating of Dan Evans, who tailed off after putting up a valiant effort in the first set against his more illustrious opponent.

Davis Cup final

Canada vs Spain

Madrid

16h CET#DavisCupMadridFinals #byRakuten https://t.co/unwgkmkI3H — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 24, 2019

Canada comes through

Earlier, Canada reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in its history by winning a similarly thrilling tie against Russia.

Denis Shapovalov kept Canada in with a chance by beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 after Andrey Rublev overcame Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4.

And the Canadian duo defeated their Russian rivals 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) in a thrilling deciding doubles rubber.