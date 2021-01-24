Tennis Tennis Dayana Yastremska denied in bid to lift suspension The ITF denies a bid by the Ukrainian to lift a suspension for failing an out-of-competition doping suspension. AP LONDON 24 January, 2021 10:29 IST Dayana Yastremska failed an out-of-competition doping test. - AP AP LONDON 24 January, 2021 10:29 IST The International Tennis Federation on Saturday denied a bid by 29th-ranked Dayana Yastremska to lift a suspension for failing an out-of-competition doping test. The ruling can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the 20-year-old Ukrainian.Players at Grand Slam tournaments and events sanctioned by the ITF, ATP and WTA are tested for substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.Yastremska drew a provisional suspension by the ITF on January 7. She had tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone. In a statement on her Twitter feed then, Yastremska said she was “astonished and under shock.”“I firmly state that I have never used any performance enhancing drugs or any prohibited substances,” she said.She said she passed a drug test at her most recent tournament, in Austria on November 9.ALSO READ | Andy Murray to miss Australian OpenYastremska has won three WTA singles titles. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 a year ago. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019.“You can be assured that I am resolutely determined to do everything to clear my name,” Yastremska said.The 2021 tennis season started this month, including a WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The year’s first major championship, the Australian Open, begins on February 8. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos