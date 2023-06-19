Magazine

Defending champion Berrettini withdraws from Queen’s Club

Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the Queen’s Club Championships, the world number 21 said.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 12:59 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Matteo Berrettini.
FILE - Matteo Berrettini. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Matteo Berrettini. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time defending champion Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the Queen's Club Championships, the world number 21 said.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and French Open due to a recurring abdominal injury before returning at the Stuttgart Open, where he suffered a first-round loss to fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

‘Super emotional’ Tiafoe wins Stuttgart title to break into top 10

“I’m really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title. I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year,” the 27-year-old said.

The Queen’s Club Championships gets underway in London later on Monday.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
