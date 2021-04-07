Divij-Ebden pair bows out of Italy ATP tournament

Divij Sharan, seeded third with Matthew Ebden of Australia, was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Treat Huey and Frederik Nielsen in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €408,800 ATP tennis tournament in Cagliari, Italy, on Wednesday.

The results

€408,800 ATP, Cagliari, Italy

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Treat Huey (Phi) & Frederik Nielsen (Den) bt Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-4.

€44,820 Challenger, Split, Croatia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja bt Duje Kekez & Mili Poljicak (Cro) 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (first round): Sasikumar Mukund bt Timo Stodder (Ger) 6-4, 7-5.