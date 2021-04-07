Tennis Tennis Divij-Ebden pair bows out of Italy ATP tournament Divij Sharan was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Treat Huey and Frederik Nielsen in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €408,800 ATP tennis tournament in Cagliari, Italy, on Wednesday. Team Sportstar New Delhi 07 April, 2021 21:00 IST File picture of Divij Sharan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar New Delhi 07 April, 2021 21:00 IST Divij Sharan, seeded third with Matthew Ebden of Australia, was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Treat Huey and Frederik Nielsen in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €408,800 ATP tennis tournament in Cagliari, Italy, on Wednesday.READ: Yuki Bhambri gets ready for the US ChallengersThe results€408,800 ATP, Cagliari, ItalyDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Treat Huey (Phi) & Frederik Nielsen (Den) bt Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Divij Sharan 6-1, 6-4.€44,820 Challenger, Split, CroatiaDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) & Purav Raja bt Duje Kekez & Mili Poljicak (Cro) 6-2, 6-3.$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptSingles (first round): Sasikumar Mukund bt Timo Stodder (Ger) 6-4, 7-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.