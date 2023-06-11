Nadal, Alcaraz congratulate Djokovic on record 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday in the French Open final to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title.
Djokovic was previously tied with Rafael Nadal for most Majors won by a man in the Open era.
Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams and only one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.
Soon after the Serbian completed his win at Roland-Garros, the congratulatory messages began pouring in from the tennis world including Nadal. Here are a few:
Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz (2022 US Open champion)
Rod Laver (The only man who has completed the Calendar Slam in the Open era)
Andy Roddick (2003 US Open champion)
Juan Martin del Potro (2009 US Open champion)
Victoria Azarenka (Two-time Australian Open champion)
