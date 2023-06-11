Nadal, Alcaraz congratulate Djokovic on record 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open

Published : Jun 11, 2023 23:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Novak Djokovic set a new men’s Open era record by winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open on Sunday in Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 on Sunday in the French Open final to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic was previously tied with Rafael Nadal for most Majors won by a man in the Open era.

Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams and only one behind Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

Soon after the Serbian completed his win at Roland-Garros, the congratulatory messages began pouring in from the tennis world including Nadal. Here are a few:

Nadal

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole

23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it!

Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz (2022 US Open champion)

Many congrats for the 🏆 and for the new record! 🫶🏻 @DjokerNolehttps://t.co/Yuyvg5YNtB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) June 11, 2023

Rod Laver (The only man who has completed the Calendar Slam in the Open era)

Congratulations on winning 23 majors @DjokerNole and cementing your legacy in another command performance at Roland Garros. Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces is astonishing. Kudos to Casper Ruud, who valiantly pushed this great champion all the way. 🚀 https://t.co/vY003Jj6Iu — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 11, 2023

Andy Roddick (2003 US Open champion)

Tough to make any numbers based argument against @DjokerNole being the best ! If you're making an argument against, it's likely based on feelings and not record. Congrats on 23! Crazy to even think that's possible — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2023

Juan Martin del Potro (2009 US Open champion)

Victoria Azarenka (Two-time Australian Open champion)