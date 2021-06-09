Tennis Tennis Swiss teen Dominic Stricker wins on grass debut in Stuttgart Dominic Stricker, ranked 335th, hit 10 aces and held his nerve in both tiebreakers to set up a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz. AP Stuttgart 09 June, 2021 22:56 IST FILE PHOTO: Dominic Stricker of Switzerland during the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in May 2021. - AP AP Stuttgart 09 June, 2021 22:56 IST Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker made his grass-court debut with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Radu Albot at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, hit 10 aces and held his nerve in both tiebreakers to set up a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.READ | French Open: Nadal loses a set but overcomes Schwartzman test to reach semis Australian qualifier James Duckworth defeated seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 to earn a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-4, 6-1.Jordan Thompson beat Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 for an all-Australian clash against fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the second round.Germans Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann also progressed. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.