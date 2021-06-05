Tennis Tennis French Open: Kenin roars back to topple Pegula in all-American clash Coming back from a set down, the 2020 Australian Open champion showed excellent resilience to book a spot in the last 16 of the French Open. Reuters PARIS 05 June, 2021 19:39 IST Sofia Kenin waves to the crowd after winning her match against Jessica Pegula on Saturday. - REUTERS Reuters PARIS 05 June, 2021 19:39 IST Fourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to book a place in the French Open last 16 on Saturday, defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.Kenin, who finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek last year, made a bright start to take a 3-0 lead before unforced errors crept into her game, allowing Pegula to find her rhythm and draw level at 4-4.Pegula, whose only WTA title came in 2019, showed incredible court coverage as she broke her opponent for the third time for a 5-4 lead before serving out the opening set.ALSO READ | Djokovic sweeps into 12th straight French Open fourth round But Kenin roared back, dropping just one game in the second set and pushing Pegula around the court with pinpoint groundstrokes.The 2020 Australian Open champion carried the momentum into the final set as she broke Pegula twice in the opening three games before serving out the final game, booking a spot in the second week of the tournament. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.