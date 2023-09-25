MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian team wins gold in World Railways championship

The Indian team won its league matches against Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to top the group. In the semifinals, India beat Germany 4-0.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 18:20 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The champion Indian Railways team in the World Railways tennis championship in Abena, Bulgaria.
The champion Indian Railways team in the World Railways tennis championship in Abena, Bulgaria. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The champion Indian Railways team in the World Railways tennis championship in Abena, Bulgaria. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian team beat France 3-1 in the final to clinch the gold medal in the World Railways tennis championship in Abena, Bulgaria.

The four-member team of PC Vignesh, Nitin Kumar Sinha, Prithvi Sekar and P Siddharth had Shiva Kumar Reddy as the coach. It was also accompanied by two officials, Anuj Kumar Tayal and Pawan Kumar.

“We are pleased to win the gold again”, said the most experienced player in the team, PC Vignesh.

Interestingly, Vignesh has been competing in the World Railways championship since 2007 and has four gold and a silver from five appearances.

“We got the silver in 2011”, he recalled.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Bopanna and Bhambri, gold medal favourites, upset in men’s doubles second round

The Indian team won its league matches against Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to top the group. In the semifinals, India beat Germany 4-0.

Except for the new member of the team, P Siddharth, the rest of the three players did not drop a match in the whole tournament, in which each tie was played on a four-singles format.

Prithvi Sekar will be joining the team in time to acclimatise well for the team event of the World Deaf tennis championship on clay in Greece, scheduled in the first week of October.

The results (final)
India bt France 3-1 (Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Ludwig Pellerin 6-3, 4-6, [12-10]; Prithvi Sekar bt Christophe Nguyen 4-6, 7-5, [10-8]; PC Vignesh bt Roman Zappa 6-1, 6-3; P Siddharth lost to Yann Boisset 6-1, 4-6, [5-10]).

Related Topics

Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, Judo full schedule: Dates, Timings, India Squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: India wins maiden cricket gold; Indian shooting team clinches gold with World Record score in 10m air rifle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian team wins gold in World Railways championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Homophobic chants by PSG fans again overshadow French football’s biggest game
    AP
  5. India Cycling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Indian team wins gold in World Railways championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles
    AP
  3. Fritz, Tiafoe take Team World closer to Laver Cup title
    Reuters
  4. Andy Murray crashes out, Zverev ploughs on in China
    AFP
  5. China’s Wang Xiyu claims maiden WTA title in Guangzhou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, Judo full schedule: Dates, Timings, India Squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: India wins maiden cricket gold; Indian shooting team clinches gold with World Record score in 10m air rifle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian team wins gold in World Railways championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Homophobic chants by PSG fans again overshadow French football’s biggest game
    AP
  5. India Cycling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment