Indian Wells increases prize money to $19 million

The figure is an increase of more than $1.4 million from the previous year, with most of the additional money going to singles players competing in qualifying through second rounds.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 08:52 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

Published : Jan 12, 2024 08:52 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The tournament is also switching up its schedule and will feature its first all quarter-final day on March 14, when all eight quarter-final matches will be played.
infoIcon

The Indian Wells tournament in March will offer a total of $19 million in prize money, the most of any combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 event, organizers said on Thursday.

The figure is an increase of more than $1.4 million from the previous year, with most of the additional money going to singles players competing in qualifying through second rounds.

“Each year, we evaluate every aspect of our event – from prize money to scheduling to amenities and facilities – to ensure a top-tier experience for players and fans,” said Steve Christian, CEO of the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament’s official title.

“This year, we are proud to be dedicating record prize money, and are highly focused on compensating all of the players competing in the BNP Paribas Open.”

The tournament is also switching up its schedule and will feature its first all quarter-final day on March 14, when all eight quarter-final matches will be played.

The annual event in the Southern California desert near Palm Springs is owned by billionaire Larry Ellison, who also owns the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Last month, players voted it the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year for an unprecedented ninth straight time, and more than 450,000 fans attended the 2023 edition.

Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina are defending champions at the tournament, which runs from March 6-17 this year.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
