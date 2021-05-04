Italian Open tennis to have spectators from last-16 onwards

This year's Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome will have 25% capacity crowd from the last-16 stage onwards, Sport Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali said on Tuesday.

The May 8-16 event will feature COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing, face masks and sanitisers.

"It is the responsibility of the local health authorities to define the details of the operational aspects useful for a better implementation of the measures for the prevention and containment of the infection," Vezzali said in the statement.

READ | Sania launches fund-raising campaign for providing medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients

The Coppa Italia football final between Juventus and Atalanta on May 19 will have fans present, with 20% of the stadium capacity open to the public.