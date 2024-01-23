MagazineBuy Print

Sinner powers past Rublev to set up Djokovic showdown

Fourth-seeded Sinner showed patience and resilience to claim a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 win against the Russian who now owns the unceremonious record of 10 defeats out of 10 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 20:47 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev.
Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Andrey Rublev. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy’s Jannik Sinner set up a mouth-watering Australian Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic as he fought off Andrey Rublev in a late-night duel at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

The fourth seed showed patience and resilience to claim a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3 win against the Russian who now owns the unceremonious record of 10 defeats out of 10 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Fifth seed Rublev, as he always does, threw the kitchen sink at his opponent but was left with the same old sinking feeling as he consistently failed to take his chances, especially when leading the second set tiebreak 5-1.

That proved pivotal as Sinner hit back in majestic fashion to take the second set and from that moment on the outcome never looked in doubt.

Rublev wore a world-weary expression in the third set and dropped serve to hand Sinner a 4-2 lead and the clean-hitting Italian duly closed out a comfortable win at nearly 01:30am local time to reach his first Australian Open last four.

The 22-year-old Sinner will take heart for his forthcoming battle with 10-time champion Djokovic on Friday having beaten him in the ATP Finals last year.

