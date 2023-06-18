Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boulter beats Burrage to claim maiden WTA title

Boulter, who extended her head-to-head record against Burrage to 3-0, is from nearby Leicester and considers this her home tournament.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 20:35 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
Britain’s Katie Boulter celebrates with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open in the final against Britain’s Jodie Burrage.
Britain’s Katie Boulter celebrates with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open in the final against Britain’s Jodie Burrage. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Katie Boulter celebrates with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open in the final against Britain’s Jodie Burrage. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Katie Boulter won the first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years and secured her first career title by beating Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 at the Nottingham Open on Sunday.

The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco. Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the first all-British semifinal on the tour in 48 years on Saturday.

Boulter, who extended her head-to-head record against Burrage to 3-0, is from nearby Leicester and considers this her home tournament.

ALSO READ
Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour

“There was training here when I was four or five years old, coming here as a fan and also now as a player, dreaming big and somehow found a way to win it today,” Boulter said. “It means more than everything to me.”

Boulter had 13 winners to six overall for Burrage, who hadn’t reached a WTA quarterfinal until this week.

Boulter’s win over Watson had ensured she will return to the top 100 for the first time since 2019 and the victory over Burrage puts the top-ranked British player in the top 80.

Boulter surged into a 3-0 lead in the first set thanks to an early break. She broke again but missed her first chance to serve out the set only to quickly settle any nerves by breaking Burrage for a third time to take the opener.

Another early break in the second set tightened Boulter’s grip on the match. She won on her second championship point.

Related Topics

Katie Boulter /

Jodie Burrage /

Nottingham Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE score; IND 0-0 LBN; Intercontinental Cup final: Match goalless as second-half starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 18: Aditi remains in hunt for another top-10 finish
    Team Sportstar
  3. Satwik-Chirag and the art of balancing hunger and humility
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Boulter beats Burrage to claim maiden WTA title
    AP
  5. MPL 2023: Ankeet Bawane century helps Kohapur beat Ratnagiri
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Boulter beats Burrage to claim maiden WTA title
    AP
  2. Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nottingham Open: Boulter, Burrage set up first all-British final on WTA Tour since 1977
    AP
  4. Alexandrova, Kudermetova set up all-Russian women’s final on Den Bosch grass
    AP
  5. Tiafoe to play Struff in Stuttgart final after beating Fucsovics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE score; IND 0-0 LBN; Intercontinental Cup final: Match goalless as second-half starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 18: Aditi remains in hunt for another top-10 finish
    Team Sportstar
  3. Satwik-Chirag and the art of balancing hunger and humility
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Boulter beats Burrage to claim maiden WTA title
    AP
  5. MPL 2023: Ankeet Bawane century helps Kohapur beat Ratnagiri
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment