Eastbourne International: Keys beats Gauff, faces Kasatkina in final

It was Keys’ first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 19:44 IST , EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - 1 MIN READ

AP
USA’s Madison Keys (left) shakes hands with compatriot Coco Gauff (right) after victory in the semifinal of the Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne on Friday.
USA’s Madison Keys (left) shakes hands with compatriot Coco Gauff (right) after victory in the semifinal of the Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

USA's Madison Keys (left) shakes hands with compatriot Coco Gauff (right) after victory in the semifinal of the Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.

It was Keys’ first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014.

Keys took control of the first set by breaking Gauff to 3-2 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. After fighting off a break point of her own in the next game, she eventually closed out the set with another break.

READ - Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals

An early break in the second set put Gauff up 2-1, but she gave the game right back with three straight double-faults. Keys then broke again to go up 5-3 and clinched the win on her fourth match point in the next game.

Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.

In the men’s semifinals on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald will take on fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo and Tommy Paul will play Gregoire Barrere.

