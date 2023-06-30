Eastbourne International: Keys beats Gauff, faces Kasatkina in final

Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.
It was Keys’ first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014.
Keys took control of the first set by breaking Gauff to 3-2 in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. After fighting off a break point of her own in the next game, she eventually closed out the set with another break.
An early break in the second set put Gauff up 2-1, but she gave the game right back with three straight double-faults. Keys then broke again to go up 5-3 and clinched the win on her fourth match point in the next game.
Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.
In the men’s semifinals on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald will take on fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo and Tommy Paul will play Gregoire Barrere.
