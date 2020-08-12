Tennis Tennis Pliskova, Mertens reach quarterfinals of Prague Open Kristyna Pliskova, ranked 69th, hit nine aces and 28 winners on the way to her first win over her 14th-ranked opponent in Petra Martic. AP PRAGUE 12 August, 2020 21:35 IST It’s the eighth clay-court quarterfinal for Czech Krystina Pliskova since she was runner-up in Prague in 2017. - Getty Images AP PRAGUE 12 August, 2020 21:35 IST Kristyna Pliskova upset second-seeded Petra Martic 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open on Wednesday.Pliskova, ranked 69th, hit nine aces and 28 winners on the way to her first win over her 14th-ranked opponent. It’s the eighth clay-court quarterfinal for the hard-serving Czech since she was runner-up in Prague in 2017.ALSO READ| After a long break, Rohan Bopanna set for the Grand Slams "I feel I’m playing better on clay each year,” Pliskova said. “Everybody was saying I cannot move and stuff, but I don’t think it’s like this. I have more time, so it’s good for me that clay is not that fast, I can focus on my game.”Pliskova next faces Ana Bogdan, who advanced after Lesia Tsurenko withdrew.Third-seeded Elise Mertens defeated Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-2 and will play either Tamara Zidansek or Eugenie Bouchard in the quarters.ALSO READ| Five 'bubbles', 400,000 fans and full prize money at 2021 Australian Open In the last first-round match, Laura Siegemund knocked out Mayar Sherif 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos