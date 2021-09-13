Tennis Tennis WTA Rankings: Raducanu climbs up 127 places after shock US Open title The 18-year-old, who became the first player to emerge from qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament, is the new world number 23 in the latest WTA Rankings. AFP PARIS 13 September, 2021 19:14 IST With a shock title win at the 2021 US Open, British teenager Emma Raducanu has moved up 127 places to 23rd in the latest WTA Rankings. - AP AFP PARIS 13 September, 2021 19:14 IST British teenager Emma Raducanu moved up 127 places to 23rd in the world on Monday after her stunning triumph at the US Open.The 18-year-old became the first player to emerge from qualifying to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday.READ MORE: Nadal drops out of top five, Djokovic world No 1 despite US Open final defeatFernandez was rewarded for her passage to the final with a rise of 45 places to 28th.Former world number one Naomi Osaka, who lost to Fernandez in third round and has said she is taking a break from tennis, drops to fifth place.Bianca Andreescu, the US Open winner two years ago, fell 13 places to 20th after she was knocked out in the fourth round of this year's tournament.Cori Gauff, the 17-year-old American, moves into the top 20 at 19th place.1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10075 pts2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 77203. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5315 (+1)4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4860 (+1)5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4796 (-2)6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 46927. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4668 (+2)8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 45719. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4380 (+1)10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4060 (+1)11. Simona Halep (ROM) 4051 (+2)12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 382013. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3750 (+5)14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3590 (+1)15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3245 (+2)16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 314017. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3068 (+3)18. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 2975 (+3)19. Cori Gauff (USA) 2815 (+4)20. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2777 (-13)Selected23. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2571 (+127)28. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2254 (+45) Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :