MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still a concern

Kyrgios had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 17:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.
Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will not place any unfair expectations on himself, the Australian said on Sunday as he gears up for the Grand Slam with little preparation after a knee injury decimated the first half of his season.

The 28-year-old had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He pulled out of tournaments in Halle and Mallorca and will head to the July 3-16 Championships with “some question marks” about his fitness.

READ MORE | Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money

“Obviously five-set tennis is a completely different base altogether,” Kyrgios told reporters. “I look at my preparations last year coming in, I probably had the most ideal preparation possible. It couldn’t be any different this year.

“Again, I’m not going to discredit the work I’ve put in for the last six months just trying to maintain my fitness, get back on court. I’ve been hitting with some really good players this week and my body is feeling okay.

“I’m going to take it one day at a time. I’m not going to look forward and put unfair expectations on myself.”

Kyrgios, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year, had previously played a singles match in October in Tokyo and pulled out of the Australian Open in January in the leadup to the tournament.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

“I would have loved to get another match under my belt before Wimbledon. My body wasn’t ready,” said 30th seed Kyrgios, who meets David Goffin in the opening round on Monday.

“I’ve been trying to emulate a little bit of the match load I’m going to be having. Obviously you can’t do that with a Grand Slam. Last year, first round I played Paul Jubb and it went for four hours.

“I’ve been doing as much as you possibly can a couple days before Wimbledon. You don’t want to over-push it either.”

Related Topics

Nick Kyrgios /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon: Jabeur looks to make ‘greater memories’ after 2022 final run
    Reuters
  2. Aryan Nehra, Lineysha break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Murray surprised by lack of female coaches, questions ATP’s Saudi plans
    Reuters
  4. Medvedev hails Djokovic as ‘the greatest’
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still a concern
    Reuters
  2. Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
    Reuters
  3. Making top 50, Eubanks takes heart from Mallorca title before Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
  5. Eubanks brushes aside Mannarino in Mallorca for first title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon: Jabeur looks to make ‘greater memories’ after 2022 final run
    Reuters
  2. Aryan Nehra, Lineysha break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Murray surprised by lack of female coaches, questions ATP’s Saudi plans
    Reuters
  4. Medvedev hails Djokovic as ‘the greatest’
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment