Niki Poonacha balances tennis and a good cause in local tournament

Former National champion Niki Poonacha is finding time for a social cause amidst his tennis training.

The 26-year-old Niki, who had won the last ITF men’s tournament here in April, is helping in the organisation of a men’s ranking tournament in Chennai in collaboration with Rotaract Club of Madras and the Tennishub.

“The tournament will be held at the PowerPak Tennis Academy in Tharamani from September 2 to 5. The winner and runner-up will get ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 apart from goodies from tennishub,” said Niki. “All the funds raised from the event will be donated to Mahaishwar School for mentally challenged.”

Niki has been training well for the international circuit. “I am looking forward to competing in Tunisia and Egypt soon,” said Niki who trains at the Rohan Bopanna Academy in Bengaluru.

Registration for the tournament can be done on the link, https://forms.gle/qXRkcSUgt1BKVuSi7.