French Open: Djokovic fights off Berrettini to set up Nadal semifinal

Novak Djokovic repelled a stirring fightback by Italian Matteo Berrettini to claim a 6-3 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 victory on Wednesday to set up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown with defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Top seed Djokovic was given a mighty scare against Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti on Monday, losing the first two sets, but seemed to be rolling towards a straightforward victory after moving two sets ahead against Berrettini.

Djokovic broke serve for a 3-1 lead in the first set and after Berrettini failed to convert a break point when trailing 4-2 the Serb sealed the opening set in routine fashion.



A clinical Djokovic cruised through the second set but Berrettini dug his heels in throughout the third set without managing to fashion a break point.

With the first night session crowd permitted getting behind the 25-year-old, Berrettini extended Djokovic into a tiebreak and bombed down a couple of aces and some venomous forehands.

Djokovic had the match on his racket at 5-4, however, but a couple of uncharacteristic errors gave Berrettini a set point that he converted with another thudding forehand.

Just post-#COVID19 world things



Due to the 11pm curfew, play was paused so fans could exit the Philippe Chatrier court. Unhappy fans chanted "we want to stay".



Djokovic leads the QF 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), with Berrettini winning a thrilling third set. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/349uHjcVn0 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 9, 2021

Suddenly an energised Berrettini looked dangerous but the drama was halted as the 5,000 fans were ordered to leave in line with Paris's 11pm COVID-19 curfew requirements when Djokovic led 3-2 on serve in the fourth set.

After a 25-minute delay, in which the players left Court Philippe Chatrier, battle resumed in silence and despite a heavy fall which grazed his hand, Djokovic sensed his moment when Berrettini served at 5-6.

Djokovic vented his anger as Berrettini saved a second match point with a brutal forehand and he then produced a series of deafening roars aimed at his entourage after clinching the win at the third time of asking.