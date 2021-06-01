Tennis Tennis Kvitova pulls out of French Open due to freak ankle injury at press conference Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open after injuring her ankle in a freak fall while performing her post-match media duties on Sunday. Reuters 01 June, 2021 20:08 IST Petra Kvitova was due to take on unseeded Russian Elena Vesnina in the second round of the French Open. - AP Reuters 01 June, 2021 20:08 IST Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open after injuring her ankle in a freak fall while performing her post-match media duties on Sunday, the 11th seeded Czech player said in a statement.Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who reached the semifinal at Roland Garros in 2020 and 2012, beat Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-1 in her opening match of the tournament and hurt her ankle shortly afterwards.RELATED| Barty fights through injury to enter French Open second round "It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," the 31-year-old Kvitova said on Twitter on Tuesday. "During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle."Unfortunately after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it. It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grasscourt season." pic.twitter.com/Oj8P1lmCjT— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 1, 2021 Kvitova was due to take on unseeded Russian Elena Vesnina in the second round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.