Kvitova pulls out of Italian Open with right foot injury

Petra Kvitova has pulled out of next week’s Italian Open in Rome due to right foot injury, the World No.10 announced on social media on Saturday.

Unfortunately my right foot is still causing me pain so, after consulting my team, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from Rome. I will miss the beautiful site, the Italian fans and wish the tournament a great week. I'll work hard to be ready for the French Open 🙏❤️ — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 6, 2023

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has been out of action since her title-winning run at Miami Open.

The WTA 1000 event, where her best performance is quarterfinal-finish in 2012 and 2015, begins in Rome on Tuesday with the final scheduled to be held on May 20.