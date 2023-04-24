Tennis

Pliskova withdraws from Madrid Open with knee injury

Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to a knee injury but the former world number one said she hopes to recover in time for next month’s event in Rome ahead of the French Open.

Reuters
Bengaluru 24 April, 2023 12:53 IST
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action.

Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pliskova, 15th in the world rankings, said on Twitter she suffered the injury during her quarterfinal defeat by Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open last week.

“So sorry I have to annouce my withdrawal from Madrid Open. During my last match in Stuttgart I injured my knee. I will try my best to be ready for Rome. Thank you for your support. See you soon on the court. Cheers,” Pliskova tweeted.

The Italian Open runs from May 9-20 before Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year, begins on May 28. Pliskova’s best result at the claycourt major came in 2017 when she reached the semifinals.

