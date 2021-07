Challenger tennis: Prajnesh loses to Diez in Portugal

Second seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 by Steven Diez of Canada in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Portugal on Thursday.



In doubles quarterfinals, Sriram Balaji in partnership with Luca Margaroli of Switzerland was beaten in two tie-breaks by the second seeds Hunter Reese and Sem Verbeek.

The results:



€44,820 Challenger, Porto, Portugal Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Steven Diez (Can) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran

6-3, 1-6, 6-4.



Doubles (quarterfinals): Hunter Reese (US) & Sem Verbeek (Ned) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 7-6(5), 7-6(4).



$25,000 ITF women, Palma del Rio, Spain Singles (first round): Marina Bassols Ribera (Esp) bt Riya Bhatia 7-5, 6-4.