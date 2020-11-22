Tennis Tennis UTR Pro Tennis: Pranjala tops three-player group India's Pranjala Yadlapalli beats Alana Parnaby 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the second league match of the UTR Pro tennis championship in Melbourne. Team Sportstar New Delhi 22 November, 2020 17:15 IST Indian tennis star, Pranjala Yadlapalli. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar New Delhi 22 November, 2020 17:15 IST Pranjala Yadlapalli beat Alana Parnaby 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the second league match of the UTR Pro tennis championship in Melbourne on Sunday.The 21-year-old Pranjala thus topped the three-player group, having earlier beaten the former World No. 20 Daria Gavrilova.Pranjala will await the topper of the other group, in the four-day competition. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos