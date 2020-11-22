UTR Pro Tennis: Pranjala tops three-player group

Pranjala Yadlapalli beat Alana Parnaby 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the second league match of the UTR Pro tennis championship in Melbourne on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Pranjala thus topped the three-player group, having earlier beaten the former World No. 20 Daria Gavrilova.

Pranjala will await the topper of the other group, in the four-day competition.